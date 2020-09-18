Is 'The Vampire Diaries' Leaving Netflix? Know About The Fate Of This Supernatural Drama

During the lockdown, a lot of people have been binge-watching movies and TV shows on Netflix. The viewers are sometimes left disheartened when their favourite shows and movies leave the streaming platform. Fans of the supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries have also been binge-watching the show during the recent months too.

However, the fans were left confused when the speculations of The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix started doing the rounds on the internet. A lot of people are now wondering when is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix. For all the people who are curious to know is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix?

The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix speculations started doing the rounds when the streaming service announced that they are taking the series off from the streaming platform. However, they later shared that The Vampire Diaries will be leaving for viewers in only some countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Netflix had to clarify this after fans of the show started criticising the platform for taking the show off. The viewers in countries like the US and the UK need not worry about it as the show is still there and will likely be for the time being.

According to a report by Pop Buzz, Netflix had shared details about the licensing and uncertainty about a show or movie. Netflix said, “Let's talk about licensing for a second. When we acquire the licenses for shows or movies, they're not ours forever. Sometimes we're able to renew stuff, but occasionally we don't get the option. We hate losing shows just as much as you do, but it just comes with the territory.”

Therefore, for the people who are wondering when is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix, the show will not be leaving Netflix anytime soon in countries like US, UK, India among others and is still available for the viewers. Looking at the licensing details about the shows, no one can be sure till when the show will be available on Netflix.

Where to watch The Vampire Diaries?

The viewers can watch The Vampire Diaries on Netflix. All the eight seasons of the show are available to stream for the subscribers on Netflix. The plot of The Vampire Diaries follows the love triangle between Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev and brothers Damon and Stefan Salvatore in the supernatural town of Mystic Falls.

Promo Image Credits: The Vampire Diaries Instagram

