'Lucifer' Still Has '60 Per Cent' Of Its Season 5 Finale To Shoot, Says Tom Ellis

The highly anticipated Lucifer season 5 is all set to release on the streaming platform Netflix. The makers recently released the trailer of Lucifer season 5 and it is being received well by the audiences. The lead actor of the hit series Tom Ellis recently revealed that a major chunk of Lucifer season 5 finale’s shoot is still remaining. Here is what he had to say about it.

Tom Ellis reveals major chunk of Lucifer season 5 finale is yet to be shot

Tom Ellis in his recent interaction with Indonesian magazine DA MAN made this revelation. Talking about the Lucifer season 5 finale, Tom Ellis said that they were really close to wrapping up the shoot of Lucifer season 5 but the lockdown got the better of them. He said that they still have to shoot 60 per cent of Lucifer season 5 finale. He was sceptical about when the shoots would resume but mentioned that he is confident that the cameras will start rolling again with all the safety precautions and norms in place.

Tom Ellis said that all the restrictions are going to have a big impact on how much they can actually shoot in a day. He mentioned that it is going to be challenging as they had to find a way to stay safe and productive at the same time. Talking about the crew and sets, he said that the sets are usually full of activity with people constantly making adjustments and last-minute tweaks in small, confined spaces.

Lucifer season 5

Lucifer was renewed for its fifth and final season by Netflix. The streaming service later added six more episodes in the Lucifer season 5 taking the total count of episodes to 16. Tom Ellis will be reprising his role of the eponymous fallen angel Lucifer Samael Morningstar in the Lucifer season 5. The show is based on the DC comic character. The first part of Lucifer season 5 will be dropping on Netflix on August 21. Production of Lucifer season 5’s second part was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucifer season 4 ended with the protagonist back on the throne of hell. Apart from Tom Ellis, Lucifer season 5 cast includes several talented actors like Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, DB Woodside and Rachael Harris in pivotal roles. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting for Lucifer season 5 release. Here is a look at Lucifer season 5 trailer.

