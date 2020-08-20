'The Vampire Diaries' Actress Nina Dobrev ‘picks’ Between Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley

Nina Dobrev’s ‘savage moment’ while replying to a question from the media has been received hilariously well by the followers of the show The Vampire Diaries. The actress replied to the question by E!News, "POV: You’re Elena on #The Vampire Diaries, who are you choosing?" The question was at first thrown at the audience, however, later the portal tagged Nina into the question.

The Vampire Diaries cast's hilarious interaction

The picture shared by the media portal involved co-stars of Nina Dobrev, that is Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley. The two were posing for the picture holding onto a glass of bourbon each. As E! asked, “Hey Nina, quick question!”, Nina answered, “The Bourbon”. Nina’s reply created quite a stir as several fans found it funny and relatable. The actress was rather witty with her reaction.

Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley still good friends

Nina Dobrev has formerly dated Ian Somerhalder and is good friends with Paul. Her comment was well received by the publication that posted the question as they lauded her smart choice. After a while, even co-actor Paul came across Nina’s reply and wrote, “@nina Excellent choice. Ages well.” As per reports in ew.com dated May 27, the bourbon in the picture is Paul Wesley's own brand with Ian.

This is not the first instance when the actors of The Vampire Diaries got together to chit-chat through social media. Recently, Paul and Ian took to Twitter to share some nostalgic moments from the show. It all started when one fan shared a video of a girl crying post the death of Paul in the show. Ian responded to the post that it is 'quite normal' to see the death of a character and weep, however, in real life, he is still alive, mentioned Ian in a Tweet. He also added that he met Paul ‘yesterday’ and accompanied the tweet with laughing emoticons.

Here is the post where it all started-

The Vampire Diaries released over a decade ago. It aired between September 10, 2009, to March 10, 2017. The series is now available on Netflix to be binge-watched. As per reports, several teenagers are still following the show after almost three years of it going off-air.

Promo Image Credits: Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley Instagram

