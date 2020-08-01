Is 'Upside-Down Magic' On Disney Plus Or Netflix? Read All About "magical" Kids Movie

Disney+ and Disney Channel are all geared up to take their audience back to the magic school academies. The channel is all set to release their Disney+ original movie titled Upside-Down Magic. The movie is originally based on the bestselling scholastic book by the authors Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle and Emily Jenkins. The movie is all about how two girls/best friends namely Nory Boxwood Horace (Izabela Rose) and Reina Carvajal (Siena Agudong) enter into the magic school academy called Sage Academy of Magical Studies.

Is Upside-Down Magic on Disney plus?

Not yet.

The movie Upside-Down Magic will be available on the DisneyNOW app on August 1.

The movie will air on Disney Channel in the United States from July 31 at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. According to the trend, it might air on the Disney plus app after 6 months, that is in early 2021.

The film is expected to air on August 14 in the Disney plus app in Australia and New Zealand.

Disney Channel Original movies don't air on the Disney+ as soon as one might expect. It usually takes six months for Disney Channel movies onto their OTT platform called Disney Plus. For example, Zombies 2 which came on the Disney Channel on February 14th this year, will be added to Disney+ in the US on August 14th this year. While Descendants 3, which aired in August 2019, came on the Disney+ app on February 2020.

According to that logic, Upside-Down Magic will arrive on Disney+ in US and Canada in early 2021. However, there is no official news on when the movie Upside-Down Magic will release on the Disney+ app in the U.S. and Canada.

Is Upside-Down Magic on Netflix?

No. There is no news of Upside-down magic releasing on Netflix.

Upside-Down Magic is a Disney Channel Original film which is a fantasy movie. Many viewers can find many similarities between the Upside-Down Magic film as well as the popular Harry Potter movie concept. The movie is based on the New York Times bestselling children’s book of the same name. Nory and Reina are two best friends on whom the movie is based, where Nory has some unconventional powers and gets admitted into the Upside-Down magic group of the Sage Academy while Reina gets into a popular group in the Sage academy.

Upside-Down Magic cast

Izabela Rose is seen as Elinor "Nory" Boxwood Horace while Melody Nosipho Niemann plays the role of young Nory. Siena Agudong is seen as Reina, who is Nory's best friend. Vicki Lewis is seen as Headmaster Linda Knightslinge, Elaine Kao as Professor Han, Amitai Marmorstein as Professor Lewis, Kyle Howard as Skriff, Elie Samouhi as Elliott Cohen, Alison Fernandez as Pepper Paloma and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Profesalt Argon, among many others.

