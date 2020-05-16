Anushka Sharma's Instagram Goes 'upside-down' To Enter 'Paatal Lok'; See Pic

Anushka Sharma has upped her game for promoting her film, or it could be said that she turned it upside down. Anushka's Instagram account has turned upside down for the promotions of the show Paatal Lok. Anushka Sharma's company, Clean Slate Films, is the producer of the show.

Here is a look at her Instagram

Her description states 'You shouldn't have turned your phone upside down! You are now in Paatal Lok'. Anushka Sharma also shared a post of herself watching the show at her home. She shared a picture of herself sitting in front of the TV, which shows the introductory page of Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video. In the caption of the post, Anushka said that everyone is sitting and watching the show. Here is the post that she shared:

Paatal Lok cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Swastika Mukherjee, Jagjeet Sandhu, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag. The show can be streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, whose Instagram account's description also went upside down. Here is how it looks:

Source: Amazon Prime Video's Instagram

Paatal Lok: Fans react

Fans took to Twitter and other social media portals to share their reviews and reactions to the show. Paatal Lok is receiving positive reactions from fans and the cast is also getting high praises. A fan on Twitter shared that the show is well written and has a phenomenal script. He also claimed that Jaideep's acting was nuanced.

#PaatalLok is terrific. A show which is so well written that you want to devour it in one bite. Excellent character arcs, phenomenal script, and a lead who acted the hell out of his character. Big thumbs up to Jaideep Ahlawat for his nuanced performance as a beaten cop. pic.twitter.com/GXrE91fJBR — Kartikeya (@KartikeyaDutta) May 15, 2020

Another fan talked about how the show is loaded with social and political commentary. He also appreciated Anushka Sharma for bringing forward such a story in front of the public. Here is the tweet that he shared:

#PaatalLok is loaded with strong socio-political commentary & is easily the best show to have come out of the Indian web space in a long time. Its noir-ish origins give it a distinct edge. Kudos to @AnushkaSharma for investing in gritty stories that strongly speak to our times. pic.twitter.com/eSgudtXDfF — Murtaza Ali Khan ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@MurtazaCritic) May 14, 2020

A fan took to Twitter and called Paatal Lok the 'best Indian series'. The show is said to be well written. He appreciated Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh's acting along with Abhishek Banerjee Here is his tweet:

#PaatalLok is surely the best Indian series. A very well written show with in-depth focus on every character.

Methaphors used in the plot are perfect@Jaiahlawat & @IshwakSingh

have performed far beyond excellence.

Stellar performance by @nowitsabhi & Neeraj Kabi



â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸ pic.twitter.com/v8F4y1wkEW — Raghib (@MagicianBoBo) May 15, 2020

A press release on Paatal Lok claims that the show is taking away the love of the audience with its storyline and cast. It also claims that Varun Dhawan lauded the series. Paatal Lok gives a glimpse of a lawless land where all hell breaks loose. The release also informs how Paatal Lok sits on the top of the list IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows. The world of Paatal Lok is upside down, which is why the promotion of the show is done as such. Here is how celebrities like Richa Chaddha, Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte helped to promote the show:

Source: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

