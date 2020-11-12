Grey's Anatomy Season 17 on Disney plus Hotstar is right around the corner and people are searching about the release date and time of the Season 17 of this popular medical drama for quite a while now. The Season 17 had started filming this September and it was recently announced that the season would air on Disney plus Hotstar now. Grey's Anatomy is an American drama based on the life of Meredith Grey, her friends, her family and her hospital. Read on to know: What time does Grey's Anatomy Season 17 release on Disney plus Hotstar?

What time does Grey's Anatomy Season 17 release on Disney plus Hotstar?

Grey's Anatomy show can be accessed from Disney plus Hotstar where people can watch episodes from Season 1 to Season 16. The Season 17 release dates on the platform have not been announced as of yet. However, people who have access to live TV can catch up with Season 17 on November 12 on ABC network at 9 pm ET. People can also access the ABC network through online services like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now. Grey's Anatomy season 17 release date 2020is slated from November 12, 2020, that is today when first two episodes will be shown in the premiere. After that, the 3rd episode will air on November 19, later the other episodes will start airing weekly. Grey's Anatomy Season 17 release time is at 9 pm ET on ABC network.

In a recent interview with Variety, Grey’s Anatomy’s lead actor and executive producer Ellen Pompeo revealed whether the show is finally bidding adieu to its fans. Ellen Pompeo revealed that this is the last year of her contract. She also called the upcoming season as one of Grey’s Anatomy’s “best seasons ever”. However, it is still not clear whether the season would be the last season of the show or not, but it could be the last season of Ellen on the show.

Grey’s Anatomy show is collaboratively being produced by ABC Signature, Shondaland Production Company and Entertainment One Television. The show was first started in the year 2005 and it managed to gain massive popularity all over the globe. It has also managed to get the tag of the longest-running scripted primetime show. The show has successfully managed to bring in numerous awards including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama. It also has a total of 38 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 cast includes Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Dr Richard Webber. Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Dr Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Karev, Kelly McCreary as Dr Maggie Pierce. Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr Andrew DeLuca, Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman, Greg Germann as Dr Tom Koracick, Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt, Chris Carmack as Dr Atticus "Link" Lincoln, Richard Flood as Dr Cormac Hayes, and Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu, who play the pivotal roles in the season.

