Mrs Serial Killer Trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez Steals The Show With Her Vicious Side

The trailer of the Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina starrer Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer has finally been unveiled and the crime flick promises to keep you hooked on till the end. Mrs Serial Killer is directed by Shirish Kunder. The trailer of Mrs Serial Killer showcases Jacqueline as a vengeful wife who commits a string of murder after her husband is wrongfully accused of a crime. The movie marks the first collaboration of Jacqueline Fernandez with Netflix and also marks the debut of Aamir Khan's niece Zayne Marie. The trailer sets the dark and vengeful tone of the film convincingly.

Jacqueline Fernandez unveils her murderous side on Mrs Serial Killer

The trailer itself opens with Jacqueline Fernandez all geared up to finish off one of her victims. The plot of the film revolves around Mritunjoy Mukherjee essayed by Manoj Bajpayee who is accused of some serial killings which lead to his doting wife Sona Mukherjee portrayed by Jacqueline Fernandez on a quest to commit some brutal murders to prove the innocence of her husband. In the midst of all the chaos, inspector Imran Shahid played by Mohit Raina has to unravel the mystery behind these vicious murders.

Mrs Serial Killer will be releasing on May 1, 2020

Mrs Serial Killer promises to keep the viewers engaged with its dark and thrilling narrative. The crime flick will leave the viewers wanting for more with its web of murder, revenge and suspense. Mrs Serial Killer also promises to boast of some realistic performance.

Jacqueline Fernandez especially steals the show with her psychotic and vengeful act. The background score sounds compelling and adds to the narrative. Mrs Serial Killer is produced by Farah Khan. The movie, Mrs Serial Killer will start streaming on the OTT platform from May 1, 2020. Are you excited to watch Mrs Serial Killer? Lets us know in the comments section.

