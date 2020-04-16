'Mrs Serial Killer': Manoj Bajpayee Introduces His Character

Bollywood News

After impressing fans with his intense cop look in 'The Family Man', Manoj Bajpayee introduced his character from his upcoming series 'Mrs Serial Killer'

Written By Prachi Arya | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Mrs Serial Killer': Manoj Bajpayee introduces his character, drops trailer release date

After impressing fans with his intense cop look along with a doting family person with his last venture, The Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee introduced another character from his forthcoming series Mrs Serial Killer. Manoj took to his Twitter handle and shared the first look of his character where he can be seen all intense with fierce in his eyes.

Manoj Bajpayee shares his look from Mrs Serial Killer

Manoj piqued the curiosity of his fans and introduced is the character as Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee, who is a doctor, husband, and a murderer. Apart from his intriguing character, Manoj also had another good news in store for his fans. He announced that the trailer of the series will be out on April 17 at 12 PM on Netflix and the series will premiere on May 1. 

In the picture, Manoj can be seen wearing a red pullover along with spectacles which are increasing the curiosity of the fans as to what will the actor bring in new this time for all. After Manoj, the official handle of Netflix India also shared a collage of stills from the series and disseminated the news on Twitter. Introducing the star cast of the series, the handle shared pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.

Netizens have started counting days

As soon as Manoj shared the first look on his Twitter handle, the eager fans of the actor could not control their excitement and started asking questions regarding the upcoming series. One of the users shared the post shared by Manoj on Twitter and wrote that he has already started counting the number of days to watch the interesting series. 

Read: Netflix Teams Up With Antoni Porowski For A Rom-com Film On His Sexually Fluid Dating Life

Read: Excited Ali Fazal Exclaims 'Yes! Fauda Is Back' As Season 3 Streams On Netflix
 

ReadJacqueline Fernandez-Manoj Bajpayee Starrer 'Mrs Serial Killer' Release Date Revealed

ReadManoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal Stuck In Remote Uttarakhand Amid Lockdown: Report

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories