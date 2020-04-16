'Mrs Serial Killer': Manoj Bajpayee Introduces His Character

After impressing fans with his intense cop look along with a doting family person with his last venture, The Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee introduced another character from his forthcoming series Mrs Serial Killer. Manoj took to his Twitter handle and shared the first look of his character where he can be seen all intense with fierce in his eyes.

Manoj piqued the curiosity of his fans and introduced is the character as Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee, who is a doctor, husband, and a murderer. Apart from his intriguing character, Manoj also had another good news in store for his fans. He announced that the trailer of the series will be out on April 17 at 12 PM on Netflix and the series will premiere on May 1.

I’d like you guys to meet Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee. A doctor, a husband, and a murderer?

Very happy to share that the trailer will be out at 12 PM on @netflix_in on 17 April. Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1. pic.twitter.com/fuKxqTbMqv — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 16, 2020

In the picture, Manoj can be seen wearing a red pullover along with spectacles which are increasing the curiosity of the fans as to what will the actor bring in new this time for all. After Manoj, the official handle of Netflix India also shared a collage of stills from the series and disseminated the news on Twitter. Introducing the star cast of the series, the handle shared pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.

Netizens have started counting days

As soon as Manoj shared the first look on his Twitter handle, the eager fans of the actor could not control their excitement and started asking questions regarding the upcoming series. One of the users shared the post shared by Manoj on Twitter and wrote that he has already started counting the number of days to watch the interesting series.

Started to count days on wall.. https://t.co/P6sViwgT77 — Sambit B (@mesambit) April 16, 2020

Eagerly waiting for this one @BajpayeeManoj Sir

🙏🙏 https://t.co/wWVof2faia — Manoranjan Singh (@king_manoranjan) April 16, 2020

Already feels like too long to wait.

Drop the trailer tonight & tomorrow morning, the entire show,

Imma binge watch it! 👻

& I love the whole cast here. @Asli_Jacqueline @BajpayeeManoj @mohituraina 😍



All the very best with this @ShirishKunder @NetflixIndia https://t.co/OhC6IVovLT — 𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓷𝔂 🌻 (@worldsbestboy) April 16, 2020

Yaar aapki acting or aapki choice of movies ka mai fan hoon sir...family man ke baad next concept...Mrs. Serial killer...♥️ — SHUBHAM SARDANA (@luvshubham) April 16, 2020

