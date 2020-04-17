Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee Reveal Their First Look From 'Mrs Serial Killer'

After announcing the release date of Netflix's original film Mrs Serial Killer, the makers unveiled the first look of the lead actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Later on, the stars shared their look posters on their social media handles and gave an insight into their character to fans. The makers also announced that the trailer of the film will be out on April 17, 2020.

Mrs Serial Killer: First Look

Jacqueline Fernandez

In the look poster, Jacqueline Fernandez looked dramatic as the red lights set an intense premise. Talking about her character, she wrote a caption that read, 'Playing Sona Mukerjee, a loyal wife who sets out to prove her husband’s innocence. How far will she go for love?'. Adding further she wrote, 'This one is close to my heart and excited to share that the trailer will be out at 12 PM on @netflix_in on 17 April!! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1'.

Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee will play the husband of Jacqueline in the film. Below the poster, he introduced his character and wrote, 'I’d like you guys to meet Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee. A doctor, a husband, and a murderer? Very happy to share that the trailer will be out at 12 PM on @netflix_in on 17 April. Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1.'

Mohit Raina

Uri fame actor Mohit Raina also shared a still of his character on his social media wall. Giving a brief to his fan about his character, he wrote, 'A glimpse of Inspector Imran Shahid. Is he on a quest for justice or are his intentions twisted?' expressing his feeling he further wrote, 'Excited to share that the trailer will be out at 12 PM on @netflix_in on 17 April!

Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1. Don’t miss it as this is my first film with Netflix.'

