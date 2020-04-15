Jacqueline Fernandez-Manoj Bajpayee Starrer 'Mrs Serial Killer' Release Date Revealed

After marking her debut on the digital platform alongside Sushant Singh Rajput on one of the highly-watched streaming platforms, Netflix, with the action-drama Drive in 2019, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to star in yet another Netflix Original titled Mrs Serial Killer. Fernandez will share the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee for the first time in this film. Recently, Netflix India shared a unique video of the lead cast on their social media handles, announcing the premiere date of the film.

Also Read | After Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez Talks About Battling Depression

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez To Join Hands With Pawan Kalyan For A Telugu Period Comedy?

Virtual premiere of Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer

Almost a year back, Jacqueline Fernandez had shared a monochrome photograph of herself wearing a scarf on her head announcing yet another project with Netflix, i.e. Mrs Serial Killer. Recently, the makers finally decided to announce the release date of the film on the streaming platform in a unique way. Both Fernandez and Bajpayee got into a fan banter over a video call as they announced the premiere date of Mrs Serial Killer.

Furthermore, the lead cast of the film will also have a virtual premiere of the film on May 1, 2020, due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In the unique announcement video shared by Netflix on their Instagram handle, Jacqueline had a hard time deciding which dress to wear for the premiere while video-chatting with Bajpayee. Check out the video below:

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez To Join Hands With Pawan Kalyan For A Telugu Period Comedy?

Apart from Jaqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee, Mrs Serial Killer will also star the Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev actor Mohit Raina in a titular role. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder, while it is produced by his wife by Farah Khan Kunder. The story of this thriller revolves around a doting wife who performs a murder, exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Wishes Parents Were With Her, Worries For Them During Virus Scare

(Image Courtesy: Netflix India Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.