After Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez Talks About Battling Depression

Jacqueline Fernandez is someone who never shies away from speaking her mind and expressing her opinions. She is always seen in a happy mood in all her public appearances and also on her social media platforms. However, there is another side of Jacqueline Fernandez which rarely meets the eye of her fans.

Jacqueline talks about mental health

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about battling depression and the pressure to always remain positive and happy. After Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez became the latest Bollywood celebrity to talk about depression and seeking the help of a professional for her mental health. Jacqueline Fernandez, in an interview with an entertainment portal, was asked about who calms her down when she is having a difficult time with her depression and mental health. Jacqueline Fernandez said that such dull days happen with her all the time.

Addressing social media

Talking about social media she said that in the entertainment industry, there are speculations and rumours everywhere on social media and one has access to so much information on what other people are thinking about them. She said that it affects to have such access on a public platform. Talking about her mental health issues and depression, she said that because of such things she feels low sometimes and she is not that verbal about such things.

Talking about her therapist, she said that she rarely opens up about her problems to anyone except her therapist. She added that it is good to have people around because they make you forget about all such problems. She also said that she hasn’t had people around for a long time and has lived her life on her own and that it is peaceful for her now as there are people around her.

