Jimmy Fallon & Brendon Urie Duet With 'Under Pressure'; The Roots Play At-home Instruments

As a part of Jimmy Fallon's late-night talk show, which he has been hosting from his home while under self-quarantine, he gave his viewers a treat by performing the 1981 hit song 'Under Pressure', originally sung by Queen and David Bowie. He was joined by Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie who sang with him as his house band The Roots played at-home instruments. The segment of the show was originally supposed to have classroom instruments to play music but due to the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic, the band members used instruments available at their disposal while at home.

For 'Under Pressure', 'The Roots' drummer Questlove used a wine glass, butter knife, bottle, jar, bowl and pot lid, while lead MC Black Thought played a toaster with a frosting spatula. One band member even found a way to make music with a frisbee. Jimmy Fallon shared the video of the performance through his social media handle and captioned it, " “Under Pressure” ft. @brendonurie & @theroots #FallonAtHome".

Have a look:

Fans of the show have liked the remix of their old favourite tremendously and expressed themselves through their likes and comments on Fallon's post. Their performance was part of the NBC late-night show's "classroom instruments" series, which typically sees stars like Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Adele, the Backstreet Boys and the Jonas Brothers singing their hits while being backed by a score played on recorders, toy pianos and other elementary school music makers.

NBC began airing episodes of The Tonight Show shot from Fallon's home back in March. It was one of the first shows in late-night TV to return after production was put on hiatus in the early stages of the outbreak.

