Jimmy Fallon Apologises For Wearing A Blackface In A Sketch 20 Years Ago; Netizens Divided

In the past, Jimmy Fallon had essayed a sketch on Saturday Night Live. However, it was not received well by the audience after the video of the sketch surfaced again. Jimmy Fallon was wearing a blackface trying to impersonate Chris Rock in the video which was slammed by social media users. The video was shot on the popular comedy show back in the early 2000s.

Jimmy Fallon apologises for a past mistake

Fallon was a part of the SNL crew between the year 1998 to 2004. Chris Rock was also in the crew between the year 1990 and 1993. Jimmy Fallon’s initial career days included making gag sketches and skits on SNL. However, this one video was called out to be insensitive to the community in question. Several Twitter users asked Jimmy to apologise.

FULL UNEDITED JIMMY FALLON BLACK FACE SKETCH. What do you all think? #jimmyfallonisoverparty pic.twitter.com/rFLFJteKlv — Dante DeVaughn (@DanteDeVaughn) May 26, 2020

In the apology post Jimmy Fallon wrote, “In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.” He reflected on his sketch in the apology post.

Here is what Jimmy Fallon shared on Twitter

Jimmy Fallon blackface sketch leaves netizens divided

While many criticised The Tonight Show host for his act, several spoke in his defence. Some people were quick to forgo the twenty-year-old incident. One follower of Jimmy Fallon wrote, “This was 20 years ago...Cancelled culture needs to chill out. Y'all do realise that not everything people do and says 20 years before is the same as what they do and say now...20 years ago I thought breastmilk was the only form of nutrition (I imagine, I was 1)". Another fan wrote, “As a black person, I forgive you, Jimmy, honestly I don’t feel like this is necessary people weren’t “woke” back then and I’m positive you weren’t trying to highlight what black faces history represents. Thanks for being very gracious and honestly it’s very telling. We love you!"

Many Defended the host of 'The Tonight Show'

... This was 20 years ago...

Cancelled culture needs to chill tf out

Y'all do realise that not everything people do and say 20 years before is the same as what they do and say now...

20 years ago I thought breastmilk was the only form of nutrition (I imagine, I was 1)

Damn — Chinny Igwe (@chinny_igwe) May 26, 2020

As a black person I forgive you Jimmy honestly I don’t feel like this is necessary people weren’t “woke” back then and I’m positive you weren’t trying to highlight what black faces history represents. Thanks for being very gracious and honestly it’s very telling. We love you! pic.twitter.com/cRhOM8PTvQ — Fred-E-Bear (@EbearFred) May 26, 2020

Some even criticised him

Now look up the history of blackface and why it was never comedy. — Bunny Watson 🐇🐇 (@debilperson66) May 26, 2020

dude this is LITERALLY Jimmy Fallon in black face. I cant believe people think this is okay. Like tf is wrong with you pic.twitter.com/gfF3sc5fHw — Zach (@zachconwayy) May 26, 2020

For the uninitiated

Jimmy Fallon was seen in the NBC show as Chris Rock, the show was hosted by Darrell Hammond who was impersonating Regis Philbin. Jimmy Fallon is currently a talk show host on The Tonight Show, which has celebrity guests on the show. It airs every weeknight on NBC.

