'Jeet Ki Zid' Cast: A List Of Actors And The Characters That They Play In The Zee5 Series

Jeet Ki Zid cast members Amit Sadh and Sushant Singh play the parts of soldiers who are at different stages of their military career. Jeet Ki Zid characters, as per the implication of the description of the show on Zee5, intends on communicating the message that a Never Give Up attitude is all that one may need if they must overcome obstacles. This article enlists the actors that are a part of the Jeet Ki Zid cast list and the Jeet Ki Zid characters that they play respectively.

Also Read: 'Gandii Baat' Season 6 Cast: Details About The Actors From This Drama Show

Amit Sadh as Major Deep Singh:

Kai Po Che star Amit Sadh can be seen playing the wheelchair-ridden army man Major Deep Singh in this series based on the events that took place in the life of the real-life army man that goes by the same name. Sadh's real-life counterpart was paralyzed from the waist down due to the injuries that he sustained during the Kargil War. Sadh portrays Deep Singh as the human embodiment of the phrase "Nothing Is Impossible". Throughout the series, he can be seen doing and succeeding in tasks that are deemed impossible for someone who is in the same situation as him.

Also Read: 'Sairat' Cast: Where Are The Leads Rinku Rajguru And Akash Thosar Now? Read Details

Amrita Puri as Jaya Singh:

Sadh's Deep Singh has an on-screen better half in Amrita Puri's Jaya. Puri's character in the series can be described as someone who not only knows how to handle her own life, but she also knows how must one must maintain a peaceful and harmonious family life as well. Every now and then, throughout the series, Amrita's Jaya can be seen inspiring the rest of the characters in her own unique way.

Also Read: Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown's' Cast Boasts Of Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar & More

Sushant Singh as Colonel Ranjeet Chowdhary:

Sushant Singh can be seen playing the part of the commanding officer to Sadh's Deep Singh. Sushant portrays Ranjeet Chowdhary, a tough individual who has zero-tolerance for any other conversational topics outside of the shop. In the series, as one will see, Singh's character can be seen pushing Sadh's major to his breaking point.

Aly Goni as Surya Sethi:

Eminent television actor Aly Goni is seen playing Surya Sethi, the caring and supportive friend to Sadh's protagonist. During the run time of the show, Sadh's character is seen at various emotional lows, during which, usually, Surya either manages to cheer him up or talk him out of his emotional state. The cast of Jeet Ki Zid, much like Goni's Surya, are trying to help Sadh's protagonist to be the best version of himself.

Also Read: Space Jam 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer Details And Leaks About The Upcoming Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.