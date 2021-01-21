Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown's' Cast Boasts Of Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar & More

After 2017's Indu Sarkar, the National Film Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has finally announced his much-talked-about upcoming film titled India Lockdown, along with its star cast. In addition to that, Bhandarkar also unveiled the poster of the upcoming film and revealed that its shoot will go on floors next week. India Lockdown movie's cast boasts of Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra and others.

Also Read | Madhur Bhandarkar Walks To Siddhivinayak Temple Early Morning On Tuesday

Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown movie's cast announced!

After taking a break from filmmaking for over three years, Madhur Bhandarkar announced his upcoming venture with an ensemble cast. Earlier today, the Fashion director took to his Instagram handle to unveil the teaser poster of the highly-anticipated Bollywood films, which is based on true events. As the title suggests, the film will showcase the lives of netizens amid the nationwide lockdown in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Madhur Bhandarkar announces A New Project Titled 'India Lockdown' In 2021

Along with dropping the first-ever poster of India Lockdown, Bhandarkar also revealed the actors who have been roped in to play the pivotal roles in the film. The upcoming film's star cast comprises Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Ayeesha Aimen and Zarin Shihab in key roles. Although it has been announced that the shooting of India Lockdown will commence next week, its filming locations have not been revealed yet. However, from what it seems in the poster, the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial might be extensively shot in Mumbai, Delhi and Agra as it features the Gateway Of India, Red Fort and Taj Mahal.

Take a look at India Lockdown's poster below:

Also Read | Madhur Bhandarkar's Joy Knows No Bounds As He Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After 8 Months

In addition to having the Heroine director at its helm, the upcoming film is also jointly produced by Bhander under his banner Bhandarkar Entertainment, along with PJ Motion Pictures. As of yet, India Lockdown movie's release date, plot and other details have been kept under wraps by the makers. Soon after the film was announced, lead actor Prateik Babar took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Excited to share the teaser poster for our next film with maestro @imbhandarkar and our talented star cast. A special something... coming soon... stay tuned... (sic)".

Take a look:

Also Read | No Response From Dharma Yet: Madhur Bhandarkar On 'Bollywood Wives' Title Misuse Complaint

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.