'Sairat' Cast: Where Are The Leads Rinku Rajguru And Akash Thosar Now? Read Details

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Sairat is a romantic-tragedy film that was released in April 2016. Produced by Nagraj himself under Aatpat Production along with Nittin Keni and Nikhil Sane, the film features Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in their debuts. It was a box-office hit and became the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. The lead actors too received numerous accolades.

Where are Sairat actors- Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar?

Rinku Rajguru

Rinku who played Archana Patil, a.k.a. Archi, rose to fame with her debut film Sairaat. Her heroic character received a lot of appreciation and broke stereotypes of a village girl. The 19-year-old actor has won a National Film Award- Special Jury Award and a Special Mention at the 63rd National Film Awards for her performance. The actor has also reprised her role in Kannada remake Manasu Mallige.

Rinku has also appeared in films such as Kaagar, Makeup. She was also seen in the Hindi anthology film Unpaused. Unpaused consists of five short segments directed by Raj & DK, Nitya Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Avinash Arun. Rinku can be seen playing Priyanka in the film.

Rinku will next be seen in the Hindi sports film Jhund which is based on the life of the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, Vijay Barse. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akash Thosar and is directed by Nagraj Manjule. The actor will also feature in web series titled Hundred, alongside Lara Dutta and Karan Wahi in prominent roles.

Akash Thosar

Akash played Prashant Kale, a.k.a. Parshya in the film. Akash too gained popularity overnight after Sairat’s release and his character too was well-received by the audience and the critics. He also received the Best Debut Award at the 3rd Jio Filmfare Awards in the year 2017.

After Sairat, the 26-year-old actor has appeared in a Marathi film title F.U: Friendship Unlimited in 2017, where he starred alongside Vaidehi Parashurami, Sanskruti Balgude, Satya Manjrekar and Mayuresh Prem. The actor has also been featured in the Hindi anthology film Lust Stories in 2018 which was directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. Akash can be seen playing Tejas in Anurag Kashyap’s segment. Akash will next be seen reuniting with his Sairaat’s co-actor Rinku Rajguru for his Hindi sports drama Jhund. The film is produced by Aatpat Production.

Sairat plot

The plot of the film revolves around the life of a couple who belong to different castes and fall in love which sparks conflict between their families. The film received a standing ovation at the 66th Berlin International Film Festival and also received positive reviews from the critics. The film was remade in several languages such as Dhadak in Hindi, Noor Jahaan in Bengali, Manasu Mallige in Kannada, Laila O Laila in Odia and Channa Mereya in Punjabi.

Image Source: A still from Sairat

