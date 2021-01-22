'Gandii Baat' Season 6 Cast: Details About The Actors From This Drama Show

Gandii Baat recently dropped its much anticipated sixth season for the viewers. The Indian Hindi erotic web series premiered in 2018 and since then have released five seasons on the ALT Balaji platform. The series is considered one of the most erotic web shows in India. The extremely bold content attracted the audience and ultimately led to the show being a huge hit. The Gandii Baat season 6 premiered on the ALT Balaji platform on January 21, 2021.

This time the series has gone a step further and the stories will be filled with suspense, thriller and murder mysteries. Till now the platform has released two episodes from the Gandii Baat season 6. Ever since its release, a lot of people have been wondering about the Gandii Baat season 6 cast. Here is a look at the details about the Gandii Baat season 6 cast members.

Mahima Gupta

From the looks of the trailer, Mahima Gupta seems to be playing one of the lead roles in the series. The actor boasts of more than 33 thousand followers on her Instagram handle. Apart from being an actor, Mahima Gupta is also a fashion influencer and a dancer. She regularly shares engaging content through short videos for her fans on social media. From the looks of her Instagram account, Mahima Gupta also seems to be an avid fitness enthusiast.

Nidhi Mahawan

Nidhi Mahawan is also one of the lead actors in the Gandii Baat season 6 cast. She has appeared in several commercials like Naaptol, Disprin over the years. She has featured in several web series and erotic series over different OTT platforms till now. The actor and model have close to 60 thousand followers on her Instagram handle.

Zoya Khan

Zoya Khan is playing a pivotal role in the Gandii Baat season 6 cast. She has played some recurring roles in TV shows like Savdhaan India: India Fights Back, Laal Ishq among others. She has more than six thousand followers on her Instagram. She regularly shares pictures from her glamorous photoshoots for her followers.

Kewal Dasani

Kewal Dasani will be seen playing one of the male lead actors in the erotic web series’ sixth season. The actor has appeared in several TV shows in the past. He is also an avid fitness enthusiast and shares pictures from her workout sessions on his Instagram.

Deepak Gupta

Deepak Gupta is also a part of the Gandii Baat season 6 cast. He has featured in TV shows like Shrimad Bhagvad, Chakradhari Ajay Krishna, Badho Bahu and many more. He regularly shares updates about his work and daily life on his social media.

Gandii Baat season 6 cast

Gandii Baat Season 6 cast features several other actors like Kunval Vikram Singh, Anjali Mukharjee, Utkarsh Arora, Tripti Bajoria, Romita Sarkar, Narendra Saini, Anand Sharma, Guru Haryanvi, Aanchal, Alisha Khan, Mohit Sharma, Riya Patwa. One can tune in to the ALT Balaji platform and watch the sixth season of Gandii Baat. Currently, there are two episodes from the season available on the platform.

