Legend Jeetendra All Set To Mark His Digital Debut With Daughter Ekta Kapoor's 'Baarish 2'

Ekta Kapoor is undeniably one of the most eminent faces in the telly world. She set foot in the digital space with her own video-on-demand platform, Alt Balaji in 2017. Over the span of 3 years, a lot of Bollywood actors starred in several web series of Alt Balaji like Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Leone to name a few. However, this time around, veteran actor and Ekta Kapoor's father Jeetendra has decided to join the bandwagon.

Jeetendra to mark his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's 'Baarish 2'

With over 121 box office hits, veteran actor Jeetendra's contribution to the Hindi film industry has been remarkable and his illustrious six-decade-long career is proof. After establishing a name for himself in the industry like no other, the legendary actor is all set to take OTT platforms by storm as he will mark his digital debut with the second season of Ekta Kapoor's Baarish. Jeetendra will be seen essaying the role of Jeetuji Gandhi, a mogul in the diamond business, in Baarish 2.

The show, alongside him, will also star Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in titular roles. The Tohfa actor will also play cupid between Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in the show, who will be seen playing the roles Anuj and Gauravi, respectively. In an interview with a media portal, the 78-year-old actor stated that he hopes the audience will give his 'short stint' in the show a thumbs-up. During his interview with the portal, Jeetendra stated that he feels great to be back on screen for a show like Baarish, which has convinced him to set foot in the digital space for its upcoming season.

He added that the cast and crew of the show have been extremely warm and affectionate towards him on the sets. He also stated that he is delighted to essay the role of Jeetuji in Baarish 2, as his principles in life are very similar to that of his character in the show. Furthermore, he also assured everyone that they will get to see various shades of his character in this romantic drama.

Baarish 2 will be releasing on May 6, 2020. The Sharman Joshi-Asha Negi starrer will premiere on both Zee5 and Alt Balaji. The show is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor.

Check out the trailer of Baarish 2 below:

