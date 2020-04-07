The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ekta Kapoor Celebrates Jeetendra's 78th Birthday; Calls Him 'a Role Model'

Bollywood News

Recently, Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter handle to share a collage video of unseen pictures of Jeetendra, as he celebrates his 78th birthday today. Read on

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ekta Kapoor

Hindi cinema veteran, actor Jeetendra, celebrates his 78th birthday today, April 7. Netizens have been showering love and messages on social media, lauding the actor’s immense contribution to the Hindi cinema. Celebrities, too, have joined in the parade and now, Jeetendra’s daughter, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle to wish father Jeetendra a ‘happy birthday’. Here are the details.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Shows Off Her Hands Without Her Signature Rings; Fans Go Gaga Seeing Video

Ekta Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms and keeps her fans updated with family pictures and work announcements. To wish her father on his birthday, Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter handle to share a video of unseen pictures of the legendary actor. With the video shared, Ekta mentioned that Jeetendra is among the most positive people she knows. Adding to the same, Ekta Kapoor revealed that he is a role model for many in the country. Take a look:

Also Read | With Over 100 Serials Under Her Belt; Here's A Look At Ekta Kapoor's Staggering Net Worth

Fans wish Jeetendra

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor's Act Of Removing Rings Leaves Hina Khan, Karisma & Other Celebs Shocked

Ekta Kapoor-on the work front

Ekta Kapoor is currently gearing up for her next project, KTina with actor Disha Patani. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres later in 2020. The much-anticipated movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Digangana Suryavanshi and Lilette Dubey in prominent roles.

Also Read | With Over 100 Serials Under Her Belt; Here's A Look At Ekta Kapoor's Staggering Net Worth

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
RAJASTHAN'S 'BHILWARA MODEL'
COVID-19
EXTEND LOCKDOWN IF NEED ARISES: MP
Lockdown
MODI GOVT PLANS 2 COVID STRATEGIES
Sensex
SENSEX GAINS 2476 POINTS, NIFTY UP
Coronavirus
SHOPS TO REMAIN OPEN ON ODD-EVEN
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA URGES DHARAVI LOCKDOWN