Ekta Kapoor Celebrates Jeetendra's 78th Birthday; Calls Him 'a Role Model'

Hindi cinema veteran, actor Jeetendra, celebrates his 78th birthday today, April 7. Netizens have been showering love and messages on social media, lauding the actor’s immense contribution to the Hindi cinema. Celebrities, too, have joined in the parade and now, Jeetendra’s daughter, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle to wish father Jeetendra a ‘happy birthday’. Here are the details.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Shows Off Her Hands Without Her Signature Rings; Fans Go Gaga Seeing Video

Ekta Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms and keeps her fans updated with family pictures and work announcements. To wish her father on his birthday, Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter handle to share a video of unseen pictures of the legendary actor. With the video shared, Ekta mentioned that Jeetendra is among the most positive people she knows. Adding to the same, Ekta Kapoor revealed that he is a role model for many in the country. Take a look:

Also Read | With Over 100 Serials Under Her Belt; Here's A Look At Ekta Kapoor's Staggering Net Worth

Happy birthday papa! You are the most positive person I know. May you stay happy and have a long joyous life. You are a role model for all of us. Love you! pic.twitter.com/lpYnK21ZLQ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 7, 2020

Fans wish Jeetendra

Happy Birthday

The Evergreen Star

Jitendra ji

May God bless u with long and Healthy Life💐🌹💐🌹💐🌹💐 — G.Dhaami (@GDHAAMI) April 7, 2020

Happy birthday sir ji you are the most positive Pearson ❣❣❣💞💞💞💞💞💞🎂🎂🎂🎂 — Its.Rajveerrajput (@ItsRajveerrajp1) April 7, 2020

माननीय जितेंद्र जी को, मेरी ओर से जन्मदिन की, हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मस्त बहारों के आशिक को, मंगल कामनाएं।

*रामेश्‍वर चंडक [ माहेश्वरी ]*🌷जय श्री कृष्ण🌷 — Rameshwar Chandak (@Rameshw97656915) April 7, 2020

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor's Act Of Removing Rings Leaves Hina Khan, Karisma & Other Celebs Shocked

Ekta Kapoor-on the work front

Ekta Kapoor is currently gearing up for her next project, KTina with actor Disha Patani. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres later in 2020. The much-anticipated movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Digangana Suryavanshi and Lilette Dubey in prominent roles.

Also Read | With Over 100 Serials Under Her Belt; Here's A Look At Ekta Kapoor's Staggering Net Worth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.