Jeetendra Rings In 78th Birthday With Grandsons Ravie And Laksshya Kapoor | Watch Video

Bollywood actor and heartthrob of the 80s', Jeetendra, celebrated his 78th birthday on April 7, 2020. Though all the Bollywood stars are cooped indoors, it has not stopped the Kapoors to celebrate the 78th birthday of the veteran actor. Taking to their social media, Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor shared a few glimpses of Jeetendra's 78th birthday celebration. Jeetendra is seen enjoying it with grandsons Laksshya and Ravie Kapoor.

Tusshar Kapoor shared a picture on his social media in which Jeetendra is seen cutting the cake while his family is posing with an all smiling face. In the picture, Jeetendra is sporting a casual look in a blue shirt, while his wife Shoba Kapoor looks classy in a yellow dress. On the other side, the little munchkins Laksshya and Ravie are keenly looking at the cake. Check out his post below:

Producer Ekta Kapoor also shared a short video clip of the birthday celebration. In the video, Ekta Kapoor is seen holding his son Ravie and singing a birthday song for her dad. Meanwhile, the 78-year-old actor is offering cake to his grandson Laksshya. Many B-town celebs and their fans dropped wishes for the Jumping Jack of Bollywood in the comments section.

Watch Jeteendra's birthday celebration video:

Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor also thanked their fellow family friends for sending their heartwarming wishes including Anil Kapoor and Smriti Irani. In her story session, she also shared a small-video, in which Laksshya was seen playing with his grandfather. Meanwhile, Sobha Kapoor was preparing for the party with Ravie.

