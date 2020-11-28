Jeff Dunham Pulled Off A Last Minute Comedy Central Special And Here's How!

Jeffery Dunham aka Jeff is an American ventriloquist and a stand-up comedian. He is often seen appearing in various television shows and putting up an act with his puppets. He recently held a new Comedy Central special and it turned out to be a hit. While talking to New York Post, here's what he had to say about the preparation for his act.

Also Read | Who Is The Baby Alien In The Masked Singer Season 4? Steve Carell Or Jeff Dunham, Say Fans

Here's how Jeff Dunham pulled off his Comedy Central special

Jeff Dunham recently performed at the Comedy Central Specia that he arranged on Friday Night. The act that was loved by the audience was prepared keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation. While talking to New York Post, Dunham said that he came up with the idea two months ago and shot it in three weeks.

The 58-year old said that it was an unrehearsed last-minute pandemic act. He called the entire process crazy when it came to creativity and its technicality. He had previously watched a number of stand up comedian do specials on COVID-19 and wanted to do one too. He mentioned that he tricked Comedy Central into buying the script of his act.

Also Read | Who Is Serpent On 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Come Up With A Few Guesses

While talking about writing his jokes, he shared that he told a few writer friends about his subject matter and they immediately started writing jokes for him. He added that they kept the act clean even though none of the writers met him. They decided to keep it more family-friendly than making it political. He added that everyone was fed up of the political jokes and wanted to keep his act lighthearted with topics that people face every day during the lockdown. Jeff Dunham puppets Bubba J and Peanut have gained immense popularity over time.

Also Read | Who Is The Baby Alien In 'The Masked Singer'? See The Celebrity Behind The Disguise

The act that he pulled of on Friday was intricately planned despite the short timeframe. However, he had not practised his act with anyone or told the jokes to anyone before. He shared that he did not tell a single joke even to his wife or closest friends. He performed the new jokes for the first time on the special. In Malibu and California, he shot two live shows on different nights with an audience of 100 people. The entire production team took precautionary measure according to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The poster of Jeff Dunham on Comedy Central was put up on social media and the tickets were sold on first come first serve basis. The ones who booked late were left in the waiting list. The audience had to get their COVID tests done three days prior to the show.

Also Read | Who Is Whatchamacallit On 'The Masked Singer'? Here Is What The Fans Think

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.