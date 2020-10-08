Who Is Serpent On 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Come Up With A Few Guesses

American singing reality show The Masked Singer is back with new episodes. The fourth season of the show was released on September 23, 2020. Contestants are seen wearing costumes of popcorn, dragon, serpent and also a seahorse. Since the contestants wear costumes to conceal their identity, fans try to guys who the singer might be on social media. Read ahead to know ‘Who is the serpent on The Masked Singer?’

Who is the Serpent on The Masked Singer? Here is what fans think

The judges made their guesses based on the clues given by the show. Before the Serpent put up his performance, the hints given by the show were that he is someone who's been involved in music and medicine. He is also someone who is a junior since he was pictured with Serpent Sr. Other clues include a book called How to Dig Yourself Out of Debt, and the number 31118.

Judge John McCarthy was very sure that the Serpent is John Legend. But the clues do not add up to John’s image. The other guesses that were made were Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs. Some fans are highly convinced that the serpent on The Masked Singer season 4 is Leslie Odom Jr.

I'm trying to decide if #SerpentMask is Leslie Odom Jr or not... #MaskedSinger — Masked Singer Clues (@MaskedClues) October 1, 2020

@leslieodomjr Get over here and admit to being the serpent on The Masked Singer! Please and thanks!#themasksinger — Tish Talbert (@FoxxyJay) October 1, 2020

The clues for Leslie Odom Jr add up, according to some fans. One fan on Reddit has explained his guess. The user has said, “So I’ve had a few friends helped me with this, and it explains the clue very very well. So we are gonna split this up to 3, 11, and 18 to explain why this clue fits Leslie Odom Jr!”

The user also elaborated on the numbers that were a part of the clue. He explained that Leslie has released 3 albums. He has been a part of 11 Broadway productions. And 18 adds up to the number of years Leslie has done Broadway shows for. Some fans have also Daveed Diggs to be the Serpents based on the relation between his surname and the name of the book which was a part of the clue. Some fans have guessed Christopher Jackson and Jamie Foxx, who could possibly be Serpents.

The serpent on Masked Singer is Jamie Foxx. That's my guess and I want it on record in case I'm correct.



Reason being, this person singing sounds exactly like Jamie Foxx when he did a John Legend impression on Jimmy Fallon. — lydia☕️ (@lyd_lud) October 1, 2020

I think this serpent based on his falsetto and the way he held that mic, has to be Jamie Foxx! #TheMaskedSinger — Timothy McClure. (@dreamepidemic) October 1, 2020

Image courtesy- @maskedsingerfox Instagram

