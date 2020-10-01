Who Is The Baby Alien In The Masked Singer Season 4? Steve Carell Or Jeff Dunham, Say Fans

The Masked Singer Season 4 recently dropped on Fox. The show premiered on September 23, 2020, and promises to be an even bigger hit than its previous seasons. Ever since the show started airing, a lot of people and fans of the show are wondering about the true identity about the person behind the mask. A lot of people think that several popular celebrities are hiding behind the costumes.

Amongst all of them, social media has been abuzz with the identity of Baby Alien on The Masked Singer season 4. A lot of fans have been curious to know who is the Baby Alien on The Masked Singer season 4. Here is everything you need to know about who is the Baby Alien on The Masked Singer season 4.

Who is the Baby Alien on The Masked Singer season 4?

Fans and the judges are since then guessing about the identity of Baby Alien on The Masked Singer season 4. According to fan guesses, the celebrity behind the costume of Baby Alien could be Steve Carrell, Jeff Dunham or Matt LeBlanc. A lot of fans have been taking to their social media handles and sharing their Masked Singer guesses. One netizen commented on the Instagram post of The Masked Singer and guessed the Baby Alien to be Steve Carrell. The Instagram page responded to the comment with a bunch of side-eye emojis. This has left the fans wondering.

Several people believe that the person behind the costume is Jeff Dunham. He is an American ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor. Given his love for puppets, this guess might be true too. Another guess by the fans was Friends actor Matt LeBlanc. One of the internet users wrote, “That was a lot of matt Leblanc clues for baby alien”. According to a report by USA Today, the judge of the show Nicole Scherzinger thinks that this celebrity might be David Schwimmer while Jeny McCarthy believed it to be Ralph Macchio. Ken Jeong also suggested that the celebrity is Freddie Prinze Jr. The fans will have to wait to know it for sure about who is Baby Alien on The Masked Singer season 4. Here is a look at The Masked Singer guesses by fans.

The Masked Singer guesses by fans

Baby Alien is Jeff Dunham. #maskedsinger — MRW ðŸ‘¨‍ðŸ’» ðŸˆðŸ§¡ðŸ¶ (@WhitmanMike) October 1, 2020

That was a lot of matt leblanc clues for baby alien #maskedsinger — Brianna Minks (@_beeanna) October 1, 2020

the little alien is Matt LeBlanc #maskedsinger — Kara (@kenl2002) October 1, 2020

