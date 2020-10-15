Who Is Whatchamacallit On 'The Masked Singer'? Here Is What The Fans Think

Fans of the singing reality show The Masked Singer have their eyes glued on the television set every Wednesday, as a new episode of the show’s season 4 arrives on Fox. The shocking developments in the show’s October 14 episode left many fans brooding over the identity of Whatchamacallit, one of the show’s most bizarre and spooky disguises ever. Read on to find out, “Who is Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer?” as per a popular fan theory.

Read | Who Is Pink Crocodile In 'Masked Singer'? Find Out The Name Of This Artist

Who is Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer?

A fan theory posted by Reddit user Savgeo9872, suggests that Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer is none other than the American football player Lonzo Ball. The 22-year-old footballer Lonzo Anderson Ball currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association. The Reddit user explained how all the clues for the disguised spooky character point towards Ball.

Source: Reddit

Read | What Happened To Malia And Tom? Find Out If They Are Still Together

The Reddit user stated that many clues point to him for example, one of the clock clues represent number 2, which is his jersey number and 78 is his NBA 2k playing card number. The clue also states ‘Bear from season 3,’ Lonzo Ball also used to play for the UCLA Bruins who are also known as the bears. Whatchamacallit clues also include a pair of khaki pants which could stand for CHINO Hills High School.

Read | When was 'The Masked Singer' Season 4 filmed amid the pandemic? Know full details

The phrase ‘A piece of Shrimp’ is also vaguely stated in the clues, which could relate to the fact that Lonzo is currently playing for New Orleans, a place which is best known for its barbecued shrimp. In addition to drawing parallels between the clues and Lonzo’s life, the Reddit user also stated that Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer sounds a lot like Lonzo Ball. Surprisingly this theory has also been supported by the Goldderby Magazine.

Read | Who is Popcorn on 'The Masked Singer' Season 4? Is it Tina Turner, Cyndi or Mary?

Masked Singer guesses by viewers about Whatchamacallit

With the help of judges, some netizens are guessing that Whatchamacallit is Neil Patrick Harris as well. While others feel that it is Penn and Teller. These guesses make a lot of sense as well, as both these industry men love magic and been fond of singing. The two fit the clues well as per many internet users. However, it is yet to be unveiled “Who is the Whatchamacallit?” Viewers must keep watching the upcoming episodes to find out for sure, who Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer is.

#TheMaskedSinger I think whatchamacallit is Neil Patrick Harris. — Nick (@Nick_king_48) October 1, 2020

Whatchamacallit is Chance The Rapper #MaskedSinger — ðŸŒ¹Pretty_Baby_RozeðŸŒ¹ (@PrettyBabyRoze1) October 1, 2020

Tonight’s #TheMaskedSinger thoughts...

Croc: Neil Patrick Harris (but not really sure)

Baby Alien: I’m on the Freddie Prinze bandwagon.

Seahorse: Not a clue. Im thinking a Southern/Country vibe.

Whatchamacallit: Feels like an athlete.

Serpent: Leslie Odom Jr. is a good start. — Brien Rea (@BrienRea) October 1, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.