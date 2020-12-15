Jenna Lyons Shares Details About Her Reality Show 'Stylish With Jenna Lyons'; Read More

American fashion designer Jenna Lyons recently opened up about her new show - Stylish with Jenna Lyons, in an interview with E! News. The fashion mogul went into details about how she cast her diverse group of 'associates' & also talked about how she had a 'total meltdown' on the first day of shooting. Read ahead:

Jenna Lyons' Shows

Jenna Lyons' reality show - Stylish with Jenna Lyons recently premiered on HBO Max and is already being hailed as one of the best HBO Max shows. The show recently premiered on December 3, 2020, and has over 8 episodes. Fans see how Jenna lives and works on the reality TV show.

Jenna started her interview by talking a bit about how the filming of the show went. The fashion mogul explained that on the first day of shooting, she had a 'total meltdown' and was 'literally in the hallway' telling herself - 'I don't know what I'm doing, how did this happen?'. Jenna then started talking about the associates on her show and their diversity. She mentioned that they were looking for the show's cast two years prior to the shooting and that she wanted the cast to be diverse.

She further explained that she wanted to share the opportunity she had with 'any young girl or boy' so that they 'could see' that no one has to look a certain way to get opportunities. She further explained that she was looking for passionate people. On the topic, Jenna added that people could be trained to do anything but 'what you can't give is passion and curiosity' to people.

Talking about revealing her personal life, Jenna started off by mentioning that it wasn't her intention of sharing as much as she did. She then explained that in one of the meetings (for her show), an executive had asked her if she was ready for the show to be shot and added that she would never actually know until the filming started. Jenna talked about crying on the show and added - 'I let go at one point and was like fine, whatever, I'll just let it happen'.

