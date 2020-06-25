Jenny Slate Of 'Big Mouth' Extends Support For Black Community; Decides To Leave The Show

The animated TV show Big Mouth has taken the decision that Jenny Slate will no longer play the character of ‘Missy’ in the show. Instead, a Black actor would be cast for Missy’s role as it is a biracial character. Both Jenny Slate and Big Mouth’s makers have issued a statement regarding the same.

Jenny Slate took to Instagram to share the news as she wrote, “At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play Missy because her mom is Jewish and White — as am I. ‘But Missy is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.” She further acknowledged the fact that her original reasoning was flawed, that it existed as an example of white privilege and unjust allowances made within a system of societal white supremacy. She added that by playing the character of Missy, she is engaging in an act of injustice to the Black community.

Further, Jenny Slate said, “Ending my portrayal of ‘Missy’ is one step in a life long process of uncovering the racism in my action.” In her note, Jenny mentioned that she cannot be held accountable for her past choices, however, she will continue to engage in meaningful anti-racist action. She ended her note by apologising to anyone she has hurt. She added that Black voices must be heard and Black Lives Matter.

The maker of Big Mouth Nick Kroll also issued a statement on the behalf of the creators. He wrote, "After thoughtful discussion with us and our Black collaborators, Jenny Slate has decided, and we wholeheartedly agree, that Missy on Big Mouth should be voiced by a Black actor. We sincerely apologise for and regret our original decision to cast a white actor to voice a biracial character. We made a mistake, took our privilege for granted, and we're working hard to do better moving forward."

"We are proud of the representation that Miss has offered cerebral, sensitive women of colour, and we plan to continue that representation and further grow missy’s character as we recast a new Black actor to play her. We thank Jenny for her decision and for creating with us an inspiring, compassionate, and very human character. We look forward to being able to explore Missy’s story with even greater authenticity in the years to come," he added.

