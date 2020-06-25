Sadio Mane Kneels After Scoring Vs Crystal Palace To Support Black Lives Matter Movement

After an unimpressive draw in the Merseyside derby, the Premier League's runaway leaders Liverpool put on a sensational performance against Crystal Palace, defeating the Eagles 4-0 at Anfield. With the victory, Jurgen Klopp's men have now edged closer to their maiden Premier League title. The game also saw the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah making it to the scoresheet, with the former also lending his support to the Black Lives Matter movement after his goal.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace highlights: Trent Alexander-Arnold scores a peach of an opener

Despite a dominant start, Liverpool failed to score in the initial moments. It was only in the 23rd minute when Trent-Alexander Arnold struck an inch-perfect free-kick past Wayne Hennessy did Liverpool take the lead. Crystal Palace strikers Jordan Ayew was penalised for a foul on Virgil van Dijk, with Alexander-Arnold converting the best opportunity of the game at that point.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace highlights: Fabinho scores screamer after Salah's sublime finish

"I think all the players are motivated, everyone is motivated in his way – but everyone is motivated to win the league."@MoSalah on tonight's victory and what it means for the Reds 🙌 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 24, 2020

Mohamed Salah doubled the lead at Anfield after a perfectly timed ball from Fabinho at the back and diligently slotted it past Wayne Hennessey just before half-time. Liverpool were in complete control of the game at the break, but Jurgen Klopp's men kept the pressure on. In the 55th minute, Fabinho's moment of brilliance was on display at Anfield when he struck a ball from outside the box, leaving Hennessey helpless, while his teammates watched in awe. Fabinho's goal was eerily reminiscent of his goal against Man City earlier this season.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace highlights: Sadio Mane scores, takes a knee

It was finally time for Sadio Mane to bring Liverpool's goalscoring spree to a close against Crystal Palace. Mohamed Salah successfully attempted a through ball towards Sadio Mane, who raced past the Crystal Palace defence to cap it off with a clinical finish in the 69th minute. As a gesture of solidarity, Sadio Mane took a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement that has been gathering momentum around the world.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace highlights: Reds lead Premier League standings

Liverpool have a comfortable lead in the Premier League standings with 86 points to their name. The Reds' closest rivals are defending Premier League champions Manchester City, who trail by 23 points, albeit with a game in hand. Jurgen Klopp's men will next travel to the Etihad to play Man City on Thursday, July 2 (July 3 according to IST).

Image courtesy: AP