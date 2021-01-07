'Jeopardy' Host's Alex Trebek's Last Episode Air Time And Date On Television

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek became a household name when a new edition of Jeopardy! started airing in 1984. However, the show host passed away on November 8th, 2020 battling cancer. The show had been airing the episodes that Trebek filmed before he passed away and soon his final episode will be aired.

Last Jeopardy with Alex Trebek

According to a report in TVline.com, Alex Trebek's last episode will air this Friday, January 8th, 2021. The show will air at 7:30 p.m. on CBS. It can also be streamed on CBS on Hulu Live TV and fuboTV

Alex Trebek's death

Alex Trebek was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March 2019. Aged 80, he passed away on November 8th, 2020 battling the disease. According to a report in ETCanada, he had been experiencing a persistent stomach ache before he was diagnosed with cancer. Reportedly, he did not recognise the stomach ache as a symptom of the disease.

When Trebek announced in a prepared video about the diagnosis, he stated that his prognosis was poor. He further stated in the video that he would aggressively fight cancer in hopes of beating the odds. Alex had stated in the same video that he would continue to host Jeopardy! for as long as he was able to. He joked that his contract obligated him to host the show for three more years.

Alex Trebek career

Alex Trebek is a Canadian-American game show host and TV personality. He has been the show host for the popular game show, Jeopardy! for 37 seasons. Other than Jeopardy! he has hosted game shows including The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, High Rollers, Battlestars, Classic Concentration and To Tell the Truth. Trebek has made appearances in several TV series and generally played himself in the series.

Awards won by Alex Trebek

Alex has received Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host seven times for Jeopardy!

What is Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! is a classic game show where the answers are given first and the contestants are supposed to supply the questions. A total of six categories are given and there are three rounds. The show is created by Merv Griffin and the show makers had Ken Jennings as the guest host till they finalised a new Jeopardy host.

