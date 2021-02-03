'Jeopardy!' Makers Reveal Names Of Additional Guest Hosts For The Show

Jeopardy! is a beloved quiz show that has maintained a loyal fan base over the years. In wake of Alex Trebek’s death last year, there were reports coming in that several celebrities have been roped in to star as guest hosts for the show, till the producers finalise one name. Recently, the official social media handle of the game show announced that additional celebrities have been added to the line up to guest host the quiz show, here is the list of new names added to guest host the quiz game show.

Celebrities who would be joining as guest hosts are listed below.

Savannah Guthrie

Anderson Cooper

Drs Mehmet Oz

Sanjay Gupta

Earlier, it was announced that journalist Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actress Mayim Bialik and journalist Bill Whitaker would also appear as guest hosts in the latest season. Out of all the names, Katie Couric hosting the show as a guest host is a special occasion as she will be the first-ever female celebrity guest host of the game show. Ken Jennings is the first guest host to appear on the quiz show.

Ken Jennings is first Jeopardy's host to star as the guest host of the quiz show. He is one of the show’s Greatest of All Time. As a contestant on the show, Ken Jennings has won 74 games consecutively and has claimed the title of ‘Greatest of All Time’ in the game show last year.

Alex Trebek's death

Alex Trebek was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March 2019. Aged 80, he passed away on November 8, 2020 battling the disease. According to a report in ET Canada, he had been experiencing a persistent stomach ache before he was diagnosed with cancer. Reportedly, he did not recognise the stomach ache as a symptom of the disease.

When Trebek announced in a prepared video about the diagnosis, he stated that his prognosis was poor. He further stated in the video that he would aggressively fight cancer in hopes of beating the odds. Alex had stated in the same video that he would continue to host Jeopardy! for as long as he was able to. He joked that his contract obligated him to host the show for three more years.

What is Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! is a classic game show where the answers are given first and the contestants are supposed to supply the questions. A total of six categories are given and there are three rounds. The show is created by Merv Griffin and the show makers had Ken Jennings as the guest host till they finalised a new Jeopardy host.

