Jesse Metcalfe's Net Worth As He Continues To Win Hearts In 'Dancing With The Stars'

Jesse Metcalfe is an American actor who is currently being featured on a dance reality show, Dancing with the Stars, which is currently running its 29th season. The 41-year-old actor is very popular among the fans of Hollywood and enjoys a huge fan following on social media as well. Here is information about the net worth of the actor, read on.

Jesse Metcalfe's Net Worth

According to Celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of Jesse Metcalfe is $12 million. This equals Rs 88.17 crores when converted to INR. The actor has several luxury cars and assets in his name.

Source of income

The major source of income for Jesse Metcalfe is his career in the Hollywood industry. The actor has worked in numerous movies and television shows. He also charges money to appear at events and ceremonies as well as for brand endorsements.

Career

Jesse Metcalfe started his acting career on television with the show Passions. The actor was a series regular on the show and portrayed the character of Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald. The show aired from the year 1999 to 2004.

He went on to do TV shows like Smallville, Desperate Housewives, Chase, Dallas and Chesapeake Shores. Jesse won a great deal of recognition for his portrayal in Desperate Housewives. The actor has also been featured in films like John Tucker Must Die, Loaded, Insanitarium, The Tortured, God’s Not Dead and The Ninth Passenger.

Jesse Metcalfe on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Jesse Metcalfe is one of the star contestants on the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars. The actor is paired up with Sharna Burgess on the reality show. Jesse has expressed his desire to "put his best foot forward" in an interview with ETCanada.

