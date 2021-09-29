Jesse Palmer To Host New Season Of 'The Bachelor': Details About The Show's Alum

ABC's The Bachelor Season 26 has a new show host. On September 28, ABC franchise announced Jesse Palmer is taking over the duty of emcee for the upcoming season. Jesse Palmer is well aware of the show as he was once a participant himself. Ever since the show host was announced, questions like "who is Jesse Palmer?" and "was Jesse Palmer on the show before?" are surfacing. Here are the answers to the question.

Jesse Palmer is an experienced host who knows his work. He had earlier hosted several series, including The Ultimate Surfer, Holiday Baking Championship and the Proposal. Palmer also works as a football analyst or ESPN.

Was Jesse Palmer on The Bachelor?

Jesse Palmer is much familiar with the show as he had been a part of it about 17 years ago. Palmer participated in The Bachelor in 2004. In the show, he chose his girlfriend Jessica Bowlin as the winner. The 42-year-old opened up on The Bachelor in a recent statement. He said the show had brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including his own. He further mentioned falling in love is one of the greatest gifts of god. He also mentioned he is humbled to return to the show. The new host said he could provide the contestants with advice from his own experience. He also revealed he is grateful to be a part of the show.

Who is Jesse Palmer married to?

Jesse Palmer earlier appeared on The Bachelor in 2004. The athlete chose Jessica Bowlin as the winner of the show. However, the couple could not stay together for a long time and broke up shortly after the show. Palmer is now engaged to model Emely Fardo.

What happened to Chris Harrison?

Chris Harrison took his step down from the position of host of the franchise after almost 20 years. The host's exit was due to the backlash the show faced during its last season. Harrison initially stepped down temporarily as the show host after defending the contestant and winner Rachael Kirkconnell for her racially insensitive social media post, which created a backlash. In June, the show issued an official statement unveiling the permanent exit of Harrison from the show.

Image: Instagram/@jessepalmer