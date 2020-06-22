Jitendra Kumar Blames Mental Health, Not Nepotism For Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

The debate on nepotism in Bollywood has reignited after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. Several netizens blamed the actor's suicide on Bollywood camps who allegedly bullied him out of the industry. However, actor Jitendra Kumar thinks that it is unfair to blame the Bollywood film industry for Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Unfair to blame Bollywood for Sushant Singh Rajput's death"

Also Read | Didn't Think 'Ek Do Teen...' Would Become So Popular: Veteran Music Composer Pyarelal

in a recent interview with a media portal, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Jitendra Kumar said that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was sad and shocking. However, he added that the problem of nepotism existed in every single industry. According to Jitendra Kumar, nepotism exists in every major industry, but it is more 'exposed' in Bollywood due to celebrity culture. Which is why Jitendra Kumar felt that it was incorrect and unfair to just blame Bollywood nepotism for Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's White Shirt Or Kriti's White Blouse; Who Aced The Denim Look?

Further, Jitendra Kumar mentioned that people in the industry need to take care of each other to prevent suicides. He also emphasised on the importance of family and friends when someone is going through a dark phase. Jitendra Kumar mentioned that mental health is just as important as physical health and that it was important to reach out to others.

Also Read | Father's Day 2020: Abhishek Bachchan Hails Big B As 'coolest Ever', Gets Love From Fans

Other than discussing nepotism in Bollywood, many netizens have also started talking about the importance of mental health. Actors like Deepika Padukone and Ayushmann Khurrana are also trying to spread awareness about mental illness in light of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. About a week ago, Deepika Padukone shared a post on social media where she talked about her own experience with mental illness.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Kumar also confirmed that the second season of Panchayat was currently in the works. The first season of Panchayat was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 3, 2020. The show stars Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, a city boy who takes up a job of a Panchayat Secretary out of desperation. The comedy-drama web series was written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Sushant Singh Rajput Was All Goofy In This Throwback Pic

[Promo from Jitendra Kumar Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.