Deepika Padukone's White Shirt Or Kriti's White Blouse; Who Aced The Denim Look?

Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon are one amongst the most stylish actors in Bollywood who are praised for their individualistic fashion choices. Take a look at the time when both Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone were spotted wearing similar kinds of denim-on-denim looks. While both wore denim outfits, their vibe was completely different from each other, check out their appearance and tell us whose denim on denim look seems more attainable for you.

Deepika Padukone's white shirt under denim look

Deepika Padukone wore some exquisite pieces for her Cannes 2019 outfit, while her outfits were praised and appreciated by her fans from all over the world, even her airport look stood out. She wore a denim on denim look where she paired a denim shirt under an oversized denim jacket, while she went for denim trousers to complete her look. Deepika Padukone wore blood-red stilettos, square sunglasses, and carried a blue tote to complete her airport look. It was the time when Deepika Padukone walked the 72nd Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the third time as L'Oreal's brand ambassador.

Kriti Sanon's sweetheart-neck white blouse under denim look

Kriti Sanon wore a sweetheart-neck blouse along with her co-ord jacket and denim jeans look. She looked all chic and stylish in her suave avatar. Kriti captioned the post, stating that she loves demon on denim looks and there's nothing like it. Her outfit was from designer Judy Zhang, while she was styled by Sukriti Grover. Kriti wore mostly blue for her Housefull 4 promotions and this outfit was one of her best promotion looks which she carried off with utmost comfort.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone would be seen in the sports biopic film 83 alongside Ranveer Singh who plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film. Deepika is also producing the film along with starring in it. While Kriti Sanon would be seen in the movie titled Mimi which is based on the concept of surrogacy. The movie is helmed by her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and is currently under filming.

