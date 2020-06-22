Father's Day 2020: Abhishek Bachchan Hails Big B As 'coolest Ever', Gets Love From Fans

"Rishtey mein toh hum tumhare Baap lagte hai"-- This unmistakable dialogue holds true in Bollywood for Amitabh Bachchan's presence in reel life and for Abhishek Bachchan in real life. The patriarch of all Bollywood fathers, Amitabh Bachchan, is celebrated by his son Abhishek Bachchan for being "the coolest ever". On Father's Day Sunday, the Guru actor shared a throwback photo of the Bollywood megastar and captioned the post, "The coolest ever... period! #HappyFathersDay"

Have a look:

While fans of the Shahenshah star flooded the post with likes and comments, many Bollywood celebrities gave all hearts for the sweet wish. Dhamaal actor Riteish Deshmukh called Amitabh Bachchan "the greatest ever" while celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim thought he's "the best". Aarya actor Sikander Kher also wrote that he remembered when 'Amit Uncle' from his younger days.

In another post on Father's Day, Abhishek Bachchan shared the teaser of his upcoming OTT debut web series Breathe: Into the Shadows, which is the second season of the popular series Breathe. The Amazon web series seems like a story of a father searching for his missing daughter. He captioned the post, "Through the light or the shadows, we will make sure you come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows. Trailer out, 1st July" (sic).

Prior to the lockdown, Abhishek Bachchan was filming for Bob Biswas, directed by Diya Ghosh, based on the bespectacled contract killer from the 2012 Sujoy Ghosh directorial Kahaani. The role which was originally played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee in the Vidya Balan starrer film is being fleshed out into an origin story where Abhishek Bachchan will be essaying the eponymous character.

When the project commenced filming in January, Abhishek Bachchan had announced the news through his social media accounts with a picture of thick-rimmed spectacles and an old flip phone. He also captioned the post with the spine-chilling contract killer's telltale greeting, "Nomoshkar."

What's next for Abhishek Bachchan?

The Jhoom Barabar Jhoom actor will be seen next in director Diya Ghosh's film Bob Biswas which is based on the bespectacled assassin from Sujoy Ghosh's film Kahaani. The actor is also scheduled to feature in one of the stories in Anurag Basu's dark comedy anthology Ludo. Abhishek will also be seen in stockbroker Harshad Mehta biopic The Big Bull directed by Kookie Gulati.

