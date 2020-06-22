Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Sushant Singh Rajput Was All Goofy In This Throwback Pic

Several throwback pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput have been making rounds on the internet. Right from his baby pics to his recent pics, fans have been sharing it all. We have recently stumbled upon a goofy picture of Sushant Singh Rajput along with his school friends which is unmissable.

The picture of Sushant and his friends have been shared by ex-school St Karen’s Secondary School’s Facebook handle. In the picture, Sushant can be seen posing along with his friends. He can be seen sporting a white shirt, black suit, and tie. He along with his friends can be seen all smiles to the camera and are also showing off their quirk side. Check out the picture below.

Fans, school students, and many more went on to comments on the picture. They wrote saying how they are going to miss Sushant and also how they used to flaunt that he was an Alumni of the school. One of them wrote, “Inspired, saved the life of a lot of people who were going through something bad but decided not to quit as they got inspired by his words and work in "Chhichhore" and left us! We lost a legend”. While the other one wrote, “We used to flex that he was an Alumni of our school... RIP”. Check out a few comments below.

(Image courtesy: St. Karen's Secondary School Facebook)

About Sushant’s schooling days

Sushant did his schooling from St. Karen's High School in Patna. He went to Delhi in 2001 to pursue his higher education. He attended the Kulachi Hansraj Model School before pursuing mechanical engineering at the Delhi College of Engineering (DCE).

Recently, during an interview with a news portal, his school friend, Arti Batra went on to reveal a few insights about Sushant during his initial days. Arti revealed that he was a complete package. She said that he was good at studies and was also mischievous in school. She also added saying that the teachers were very fond of him as he was an all-rounder.

Arti also recalled a time when Sushant signed on her envelope and she was furious about it. He then told her to keep it as later she would have to stand in the queue to get his autograph. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020.

