Joe Exotic's Radio Show Cancelled Due To Security And Safety Concerns

Fans may be in for a disappointment if they planned to hear the Joe Exotic radio program in the near future. According to a news portal, the husband of Joseph Maldonado or Joe Exotic spoke about the subject. The Netflix Docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was set to feature a radio talk show with an unnamed station.

Joe Exotic radio show cancelled due to security and safety concerns

Also Read | Tiger King Aka Joe Exotic's Pardon Plea Gets Trump's Attention, He Says "I'll Take A Look"

The show Tiger King on Netflix was expected to be hosted from prison. Dillion Passage has mentioned that they will look into the matter to see what happens. Dillion also told some magazines that the material is kind of mind-blowing. However, a spokesperson from the Federal Bureau of Prison told an entertainment portal that the concerned authorities did not know of such a plan.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Arjun Kapoor Pull Ranveer Singh’s Leg For His Recent Joe Exotic Post

The spokesperson continued saying that since the plans were not discussed, there were no logistics as well. The spokesperson said that in addition, even the interviews are not happening right now. The spokesperson was quoted saying that due to safety measures and several security reasons, they will be abandoning any upcoming interviews. The authorities stated that this is their way to ensure safety in the wake of the current crisis

Also Read | 'Tiger King's' Cast Accuses Joe Exotic Of Animal Abuse And 'outlandish' Temper Issues

Currently, as per reports from a news portal, Joe Exotic has only given one interview for Tiger King on Netflix from prison. He is currently serving a 22-year life sentence for his involvement in a murder for hire plot. Joe had earlier asked President Donald Trump for a pardon. Trump, however, told the reporters of the news portal that he will look into it.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Pulls Off 'Joe Exotic' From 'Tiger King' In Hilarious Meme; Asks Who Did It?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.