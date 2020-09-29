'Joe Exotic: Tigers Lies And Cover Up' ID Channel Cast: See All Details Here

After Netflix's Tiger King documentary series, the story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin has become a part of mainstream entertainment. Multiple new shows about the life of Joe Exotic are popping up now. Even Carole Baskin has become a celeb in her own right, as she is featuring in the latest season of Dancing with the Stars.

Now a new show on Investigation Discovery (ID) titled Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up is taking a look at the story behind Don Lewis' disappearance. For those unaware, Don Lewis is the missing husband of Carole Baskin. Some people speculate that his disappearance is somehow related to Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin's bitter rivalry that eventually led to Joe Exotic's arrest. Here is a look at the main cast of Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up on the ID channel.

Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up ID Channel Cast

Also Read | Carole Baskin Tearfully Explains How Netflix's 'Tiger King' Affected Her Life; Watch Here

Elena Dizon

Elena Dizon plays the role of Anne McQueen in Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up. Anne McQueen was Don Lewis' secretary who worked with him for nearly 18 years. She was also a beneficiary in his life insurance policy. She is considered to be one of the primary witnesses in Don Lewis' mysterious disappearance.

Sean Patrick Bryan

Also Read | 'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Jokes About 'slapping' Chloe Fineman Over Her SNL Parody

Sean Patrick Bryan is most known for working in the reality TV show Cops. Sean Patrick Bryan plays the role of Kenny Farr in Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up. Kenny Farr was Don Lewis' handyman for several years. Kenny's wife recently alleged that he was somehow associated with Don Lewis' disappearance.

Jim Rathmann

Also Read | Carole Baskin From 'Tiger King' To Soon Take Part In 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 29

Jim Rathmann is a former investigator and decorated Army Veteran. He is the one who is leading the investigation presented in Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up. Jim Rathmann tries to uncover the truth behind Don Lewis' disappearance in this latest ID documentary.

Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up ID story

Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up uncovers the truth behind the mysterious story of Don Lewis' disappearance. Don Lewis' disappearance is often associated with the rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Joe Exotic is currently serving a prison sentence for trying to murder Carole. The Netflix documentary, Tiger King, insinuated that Don Lewis was actually a major part of Joe Exotic's story and was likely killed to prevent any secrets from leaking to the media.

Also Read | Where Is Carole Baskin Now? Know What Happened To Joe Exotic's Rival After 'Tiger King'

[Promo source: Joe Exotic Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.