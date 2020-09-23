Where Is Carole Baskin Now? Know What Happened To Joe Exotic's Rival After 'Tiger King'

Carole Baskin reigned in the limelight after Netflix released the documentary, Tiger King. It showed how the lady landed her rival, Joe Exotic in jail for 22 years for trying to kill her. The documentary narrated from the perspective of Exotic also shared incidents from Baskin's personal life like the mysterious disappearance of her husband in 1997. Here's what going with Carole Baskin now.

Where is Carole Baskin now?

Carole Baskin is still managing the sanctuary that she had started with her husband, Wildlife on Easy Street. But it has now evolved into something big called Big Cat rescue which focuses on the same motion, "to provide the best home we can for the cats in our care, end abuse of big cats in captivity, and prevent the extinction of big cats in the wild". She also works closely with organisations like PETA to end private ownership of the big cats. Carole Baskin's organisation, Big Cat Rescue currently houses 80 lions, tigers, bobcats, cougars, and other species as well.

According to a report by CNN, the statement passed by the judge who oversaw the proceedings of Joe Exotic's case, Baskin is now the owner of Exotic's zoo as well. However, it seems she is also looking forward to a career in the showbiz. Baskin is starring in ABC's Dancing With the Stars this season. The first song that she performed on was Eye of the Tiger.

Who is Carole Baskin?

For those still living in the shadows as to who is Carole Baskin, she is the rival of Joe Exotic who also owns a big cat rescue organisation to help save the animals from private ownerships and other forms of cruelty. At 19 years of age, she met Don Lewis and ten years later he left his wife and children to marry her. Together, they build a 40-acre big cat sanctuary called Wildlife on Easy Street.

However, in 1997 without a trace, Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared. The police investigation did not yield anything against Carole Baskin unlike what Lewis children had surmised. However, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the way the investigation was carried out. They alleged that the woman had fed Lewis to the tigers and was upset that the meat grinders were not taken for a DNA. To this date, Baskin pledges innocence in the mysterious case surrounding her husband who was officially declared dead in 2002.

