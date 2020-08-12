Joey King Explains Why It Was Not Easy To Work With Jacob Elordi In 'The Kissing Booth 2'

The Kissing Booth 2 actor Joey King spoke to an American monthly magazine and confessed that it wasn't easy to reunite with actor Jacob Elordi after their split. Explaining her stance, Joey King mentioned that even though she was excited to play Elle Evans, her character in the movie, people scrutinised every detail of her relationship with Jacob. Joey King dated Jacob Elordi for over a year before they called it quits in 2018 when the first movie was released.

Speaking about her character in the movie, Joey King mentioned that she will do anything to make sure that her character’s story is complete. Last year in November, on Mood With Lauren Elizabeth podcast, Joey spoke about getting back together with Jacob for The Kissing Booth 2 and called her experience on the sets ‘crazy and wild’. However, the actor added that she learned a lot about herself and grew as an actor working for the movie.

All about The Kissing Booth

Joey King and Jacob Elordi’s The Kissing Booth follows the story of a high school student, who is forced to confront her secret crush at a kissing booth. The Kissing Booth is reportedly based on the novel of the same name, which is authored by Beth Reekles. The high school rom-com is written and directed by Vince Marcello. The much-loved movie also stars Joel Courtney and Molly Ringwald in the leading roles.

Joey King on the professional front:

Joey King shot to fame with for portraying the character of Ramona Quimby, in the comedy film Ramona and Beezus, which is an adaptation of Beverly Cleary's book series Beezus and Ramona. The Kissing Booth 2 actor Joey King is being considered to star opposite Brad Pitt in the action-thriller Bullet Train for Sony Pictures, claims a report published in Independent. The report further adds that the director of the movie, David Leitch, who is best known for his work in Hobbs & Shaw, will supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz. Reportedly, Joey King plays one of the four leads opposite Pitt and is believed to be the only woman in the group.

