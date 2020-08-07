Jacob Elordi Says 'Deep Water' Has A 'strong Plot'; Praises Ben Affleck

Jacob Elordi’s upcoming venture includes Deep Water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in lead. The actor is known for playing Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2. He recently opened up about working with Affleck and gave a gist of the film.

Also Read | Jacob Elordi Responds To Claims Of Being "miserable" On The Kissing Booth 2 Sets

Jacob Elordi on working with Ben Affleck in 'Deep Water'

Jacobi Elordi appeared over a video call from his home in Brisbane, Australia, for Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood issue, where he talked about his forthcoming project. He was asked to sharing his feeling of being on Deep Water set with Ben Affleck. The actor said that it was “like a dream” to him and was the “most ridiculous” thing ever. He stated that he knew Affleck would be in the film and then he was also in his emails, for work matters, which excited the youngster.

The actor mentioned that Ben Affleck is one of the performers, to whom he looked up to since his childhood and just one of the “all-time greats” actor. He recalled that they used to do scenes for Good Will Hunting (1997) in his acting school. The Kissing Booth 2 star stated that he has seen “every single movie” that Affleck has made.

Also Read | Ben Affleck Reveals Personal Reason For Stepping Down As Batman

Also Read | Are 'The Kissing Booth 2' Stars Joey King And Taylor Zakhar Perez Dating?

Jacob Elordi says 'Deep Water' is an important movie for cinema

Ahead in the conversation, Jacob Elordi talked about Deep Water. He hopes that the cinemas open and people will watch the film in theatres as it is “such a Friday night movie” to just go and see. The actor stated that the audiences can get “something out” of it as well because it is intelligent and classy. He mentioned that he does not have the “largest part” to portray in the movie, so he cannot speak about the plot much personally, but he “just really” likes it.

Elordi thinks that Deep Water is an “important kind of movie” for cinema and for the movies. He added that the viewers would have seen this kind of film in the 90s or the early 2000s. He noted that the movie has a “strong plot” and it is intense. The actor said that Deep Water has “great actors” in it and a great director. He hopes it is “the rebirth” of this kind of movies.

Also Read | Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Share A Kiss While Wearing Face Masks; See Pictures Here

About 'Deep Water'

Directed by Adrian Lyne, Deep Water is a psychological thriller, based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel of the same name. It stars Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Dash Mihok, Rachel Blanchard, Kristen Connolly and Finn Wittrock. The movie marks Lyne’s comeback to filmmaking, after an 18-year-long hiatus since his last venture, Unfaithful (2002). Deep Water is currently scheduled to release on November 13, 2020, but its status could be changed based on the pandemic situation.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.