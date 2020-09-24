When Will The John Cusack & Sasha Lane Starrer Utopia Release Time On Amazon Prime?

Utopia is an American web series adapted by Gillian Flynn from the British series of the same name that was released in 2013. The American web series is all set to premiere on Prime Video from September 25. Utopia series follows the story around the few comic book fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a fictional comic titled Utopia. They discover the hidden meanings wrapped within the pages of the book which actually predicts upcoming threats to humanity. The series will be launched on September 25, 2020. Read on to know when the American web series would be released on Amazon Prime.

Utopia release time on Amazon Prime

Utopia is an upcoming thriller drama web series on Amazon Prime Video. The series is said to have eight episodes. Utopia release time in the United States will be at 3 am ET and 12 am PT. While in the UK, the show will air at 8 am. In Germany, the audience can see Utopia on Amazon Prime at 9 am. In India, the show will air at 12:30 pm onwards. In Australia, the show will air at 3 pm AWST. Utopia will reportedly be available in more than 200 countries and territories, exclusively on Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the official trailer recently and the web series features actors like Sasha Lane, The Office fame Rainn Wilson, Dan Byrd, Javon Walton, Cory Michael Smith, Ashleigh Lathrop, Desmin Borges, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, John Cusack, and Jeannie Serralles, with Jessica Rothe, Felisha Terrel, Dustin Ingram and others. Utopia is penned down by Gillian Flynn, who also serves as the showrunner and executive producer. The executive producers include Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios.

All about Utopia on Amazon Prime

The trailer shows that the world becomes a deadly place when events in a book called Utopia turn out to be true. The book is about a genius scientist who made horrible viruses. It shows that viruses like MERS and Zika are predicted in Utopia, years before the first case took place in the real world. A group of people get to know that everything in the book, viruses, biowarfare, man-made diseases is happening in the real world. A Flu named 'Stern' is declared as a national pandemic, having similar concerns to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The conspiracy thriller is created by best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn, who has worked on Gone Girl and Sharp Objects.

