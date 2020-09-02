Top New Movies And Shows On Amazon Prime In September You Should Not Miss

Amazon Prime will soon launch more than 30 shows and movies in September. The OTT platform intends to give its Indian audiences a wide range of choices this month. The plan includes classic movies, new shows, and revival of old shows. Here’s a look at 10 new films and series that will be available for viewing on Amazon Prime in September.

10 new movies and shows on Amazon Prime

C U Soon

Amazon Prime Video recently announced that the Malayali film, C U Soon, which features Fahadh Faasil is going to be a part of Amazon Prime Video. The movie is directed and edited by Mahesh Narayan. The film features Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran also playing pivotal roles. C U Soon is a drama movie about a software engineer who has to help his Dubai-based cousin in finding his missing fiancé. The film released on September 1, 2020, on Amazon Prime.

V

Another luminary from the South Indian film industry whose film is set to join the list of movies on Amazon Prime Video is superstar Nani. This action-thriller featuring Nani will see him playing a negative role for the first time. Apart from him, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Jagapathi Babu are also part of this film. The film was supposed to release in theatres in March but will now release on Amazon Prime.

The Boys Season 2

If you are a fan of the sci-fi and superhero genre, then one would be probably familiar with the series, The Boys. The plot of the series follows a group of superheroes who’ve made it their life’s mission to take down corrupt superheroes. The season is going to release on September 4, 2020.

The Infiltrator

This is the good news for all Breaking Bad fans. In the film, The Infiltrator, Bryan Cranston will be playing the role of a US Customs Service Agent named Robert Mazur, who goes on the undercover mission to expose a drug trafficking. However, due to this, he becomes a pivotal figure in bringing down various laundering organisations.

Utopia

Utopia will be a conspiracy thriller that will follow the story of a group of young fans who come together and discover that the conspiracy in an elusive comic, Utopia, is real. Moreover, the comic foretells the demise of humanity, and the world has been shown thrusting this group of underdogs to embark on a high-stakes twisted adventure to use what they uncover to save themselves, each other, and ultimately, the entire humanity. The series will be launched on September 25, 2020.

