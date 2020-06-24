Actor Jon Hamm Dating Former 'Mad Men' Co-star Anna Osceola?

Actor Jon Hamm, 49, has reportedly been in a romantic relationship with his former Mad Men co-star Anna Osceola, 32. The two initially sparked rumours of their relationship when they were spotted together numerous times during the COVID-19 lockdown period when the two were clocked together walking out as they wore masks to protect themselves. But now, an entertainment portal in the USA has confirmed that the two are dating each other.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola dating?

Jon and Anna were seen wearing cloth masks recently as they were clicked while heading to play Tennis in May 2020. A day later, the couple was clocked again while they were stocking up food in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. Ham was reportedly seen waiting in the car as the Massachusetts native Anna hopped out to get a meal.

Photos of the two heading out together often circulate on the internet whereas one of the users on Twitter had also claimed that Jon Hamm keeps his girlfriend Anna 'hidden' from the public eye to avoid getting attention.

Before Anna Osceola, Jon Hamm was rumoured to be dating Ben Affleck's ex, the Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. The duo was seen attending Broadway musicals together and also having dinner together in New York City. Various sources had then revealed to entertainment portals in the USA that two were definitely affectionate towards each other. Hamm and Shookus were previously rumoured to be together in 2017, but it was later clarified that the two were not even friends, but just acquaintances.

Hamm had previously dated actor Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997 to 2015. The two were together for 18 years before calling it quits in September of 2015. Hamm had also made headlines when he revealed that he does not wish to have kids.

The actor had spoken to an entertainment portal and revealed that he has tremendous respect for his friends in the entertainment industry who can raise a kid while choosing this career path. The actor believes it is a tricky environment to bring kids into, referring to the entertainment industry, thus, it isn't his time to have kids just yet, according to the actor himself.

