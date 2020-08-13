Jonathan Pryce To Essay The Role Of Prince Philip In 'The Crown' Future Seasons

Veteran actor Jonathan Pryce has been a part of the entertainment industry nearly for five decades now. He is regarded as a character actor and has impressed the audience with his performances in The Two Popes, The White King, and Game of Thrones. Now, Variety has confirmed that Jonathan Pryce will be essaying the role of Queen's husband, Prince Philip in the fifth and the sixth season of The Crown.

Also read: Cara Delevingne Has A ‘solemate’ Tattoo With Kaia Gerber; See Pics

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Pryce will be taking over the mantle of playing Prince Philip in the show from his Game of Thrones alum Tobias Menzies, who has previously played the younger version of the character in season three and four of The Crown. Pryce will be joined by Imelda Staunton playing the role of Queen Elizabeth II, who was previously portrayed by Olivia Colman, whereas, Lesley Manville will be essaying the role of Princess Margaret (previously portrayed by Helena Bonham Carter. Matt Smith from Doctor Who fame had originated the role of Philip in the series.

Also read: Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie Mae Looks Too Adorable In This New Post; See Pic

Image courtesy - Still from The Crown

The Crown's showrunner had previously confirmed that the Netflix series will be coming back for a sixth and final season. It was originally planned to wrap up at the fifth season but the final sixth season is expected to take the royal family to early 2000s, possibly showcasing chunks of the life of Princess Diana, possibly setting up a future of multiple spin-off series. Peter Morgan, the showrunner of The Crown had recently spoken to Variety where he stated that though season six is planned under the canon, it will not present the real-time story of the royal family.

Also read: 'Riverdale' Actor Vanessa Morgan Shares Her Baby's Ultrasound Photo, Calls Him 'big Foot'

As the team started writing the fifth season, they realised in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, having another season was important. Season six will help the audience uncover the same period in greater detail, according to the showrunner. The Crown had garnered a whopping 13 nominations for its latest outing, having wrapped the shooting of the fourth season in mid--March 2020, just a few days before the UK was placed under a mandatory lockdown. Season 4 is expected to launch later this year.

Also read: Actors Back At Disney World After Deal Reached With Union

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.