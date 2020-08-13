Cara Delevingne Has A ‘solemate’ Tattoo With Kaia Gerber; See Pics

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber have matching tattoos and it was only revealed until recently when the latter shared a birthday wishes through matching tattoo picture. Kaia Gerber, the 18-year-old model and actress took to Instagram stories to wish Cara Delevingne. One of the pictures was of the tattoo which surprised many.

On the picture, Kaia wrote, “Happy birthday to my solemate”. It showed off their feet closely huddled together on what looked like a wooden floor. She shared several pictures and videos together with Cara on her birthday. One of the pictures was of the two participating in a protest during the Black Lives Matter movement. In the picture, they are seen closely standing with Kaia giving a big hug to Cara. The two buddies were spotted by several media outlets during the protest. At the time, Cara reportedly split from Ashley Benson after two years of relationship. Kaia, on the other hand, last dated comedian Pete Davidson in recent past.

Image Credits: Kaia Gerber Instagram

Here are some more pictures of Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber as shared by the latter

Apart from that Cara re-shared all the pictures shared by Kaia. She even shared social awareness act messaged on her Instagram stories. She urged over 44 million of her followers to sign a petition to demand the congress to pass a 'Break Free From Pollution Act'. She wrote, “For my birthday this year, join me in demanding Congress pass the Break Free From Pollution Act and put our planet and public health above corporate profit. Link in my bio to sign the petition - can we get 28,000 signatures for my 28th birthday? @sierraclub."

Cara Delevingne's birthday wishes

Cara Delevingne received several wishes on her birthday from her celeb and model friends. Margaret Qualley wrote on Instagram, "Dear @caradelevingne, man, too much to say. So incredibly lucky to have you as a friend. I love you, happy birthday." Joan Smalls, as well, wished Cara on her birthday with the words, “Happy burfday bubba! Keep on turning up and shining through”

Georgia May Jagger also poured in some birthday wishes for Cara as the model wrote, "Happy Birthday!!!!! @caradelevingne I love you so much. Can't wait to be old dog-obsessed ladies sitting on the porch with towels on our heads chatting away lol."

