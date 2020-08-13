Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie Mae Looks Too Adorable In This New Post; See Pic

American singer Jessica Simpson shared an adorable picture with her daughter Birdie Mae on Instagram. Jessica Simpson’s Instagram account is flooded with adorable pictures of her baby Birdie Mae, as she snaps and posts memories of her kid growing up. Check out her new Instagram post below.

Jessica Simpsons' one-year-old looks too adorable in this new post

In the picture, Jessica Simpson was seen wearing a denim dungaree with a white t-back while her daughter wore an adorable floral red jumpsuit. Along with the picture, Jessica Simpson put up a caption which said,” Cali Cowgirls 💕 #BIRDIEMAE” (sic). Apart from being a mother to a one-year-old, Jessica Simpson is also a mother to an eight-year-old and a seven-year-old, named Maxwell and Ace, respectively.

Jessica Simpson's daughter- Birdie Mae

Jessica Simpson is married to Eric Johson and the couple has three children. Jessica Simpson spends a lot of time with her one-year-old kid Birdie Mae and often posts pictures with her on Instagram. A few days back, Jessica Simpson posted a picture of her daughter and wrote how her daughter loves visiting their neighbour piggy friend, every afternoon. Another time when Jessica Simpson posted a picture of her daughter in a bird print outfit, netizens went gaga over how adorable she looked.

Apart from singing, Jessica Simpson also launched her own fashion line of clothing and other items in 2005. Jessica Simpson also appeared in a reality television series The Price of Beauty and also hosted two seasons of Fashion Star. Currently, the singer published her memoir Open Book that reached to number one on the New York Times Bestseller List. Jessica Simpson recorded a studio album, Sweet Kisses, and rose to fame after it sold nearly 2 million copies in the United States. Apart from that, Jessica Simpson is popular for her studio albums I Wanna Love You Forever, In This Skin, A Public Affair and Do You Know.

