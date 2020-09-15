'Dancing With The Stars' Contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe On Why She Didn't Do The Show Earlier

Kaitlyn Bristowe from The Bachelorette recently spoke to TV Insider about why she did not appear on Dancing With The Stars when she had first gotten the invitation a while back. Currently, Kaitlyn Bristowe has chosen to participate in Dancing With The Stars for its 29th season. However, the media personality finally shed light on her decision to not participate in Dancing With The Stars back then and why she feels glad about it.

Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals the reason she had not participated in DWTS earlier

Kaitlyn Bristowe, in the interview, spoke about various aspects from The Bachelorette to her personal life and many others. She also went on to speak about Dancing With The Stars in particular, upon being asked. Kaitlyn Bristowe said that her move for Dancing With The Stars was blocked by the creators of The Bachelorette. She also remarked the fact that she did not know much about the process back then when she was offered the dance reality show years ago. She went on to say that she had just come out of The Bachelorette and was quite naïve to understand how the television industry worked.

She further mentioned that she was unaware that she was under contract and therefore she needed permission. Kaitlyn Bristowe recalled the time when she was quite excited to get to be on another show; however, the producers for The Bachelorette reminded her that she was under contract. Thus the makers had asked her to focus on her relationship on The Bachelorette.

Kaitlyn Bristowe continued that she felt it was quite an experience for her and she felt quite sad about it. She added that she did not realise it at the time but she now feels it was for the best that she did not do the show back then. She justified by saying that she had just gotten engaged on The Bachelorette and thus jumping from one show to another would’ve been stressful for her. Therefore, Kaitlyn Bristowe maintained the fact that it was best for her that she focused on her relationship rather than simply going away to do another TV show.

