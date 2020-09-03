Nev Schulman's Bio: Know More About This 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 29 Contestant

Nev Schulman is a popular American television host and producer. He is popular for this movie, Catfish which released a decade ago. Now Schulman has grabbed the attention with his entry into Dancing With the Stars season 29. The latter is a popular American dancing reality show where celebs compete for the trophy by honing their dance skills. Here's more about Nev Schulman.

Nev Schulman's early life

Nev Schulman, whose real name is Yaniv Schulman, was born in New York in 1984. He started his career as a dancer but soon his passion for photography took over. Just after getting out of high school, he and his brother, Ariel Schulman opened a production company. Throughout the 2000s, Schulman worked as a dance photographer.

However, Nev Schulman received his big break in 2010 when the documentary produced by his production house, Catfish gained immense popularity. The premise of the documentary is based on Schulman meeting a girl online with whom he eventually falls in love. But later he finds out that she is not at all what she posed to be. Catfish was then made into a series by MTV in 2012 called Catfish: The TV Show. Schulman was the host as well as the Executive producer of the project.

Catfish won Nev Schulam a nomination for Teen Choice Award in 2014 for Choice TV Personality: Male along with his co-host Max Joseph. Since then, he has also published a book in 2014 called In Real Life: Lies & Identity in the Digital Age. Currently, he will be seen in season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

Nev Schulman's life

Nev Schulman married his long time girlfriend Laura Perlongo after a 14-month engagement in 2017. In 2016, they had welcomed their daughter named Cleo. Later in 2019, Schulman and his wife welcomed their second child, a son called Beau.

Nev Schulman's net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Nev Schulman's net worth is estimated to be $500,000. Most of his earnings have come from his MTV show. According to rumours, Schulman makes $100,000 per season of Catfish.

