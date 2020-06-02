Karan Wahi Describes 'Do Khiladi Problem Bhaari' In Raftaar-Krsna's Rap Song 'Chaukanna'

Ace rappers Raftaar and Krsna released a peppy number Chaukanna featuring actor Karan Wahi. It is inspired by Hotstar Specials’ Hundred, an entertainer about hilarious misadventures of a dysfunctional duo. The show stars Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru, Parmeet Sethi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, Makrand Deshpande, and Karan Wahi in pivotal roles.

Raftaar and Krsna's Swag Bharaa Rap

Raftaar and Krsna collaborated to launch a new rap song Chaukanna featuring Karan Wahi. Loaded with swag, this is inspired by the leading female characters of Hundred. Just like the unusual and odd duo from the show, Raftaar and Krsna perfectly personified the tagline Do Khiladi Problem Bhaari.

Karan Wahi’s Chaukanna is foot-tapping music that navigates between the two contrasting personalities of ACP Saumya Sharma, which is played by Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru Netra's character. Reportedly, Raftaar narrates Saumya’s story and Krsna raps about Netra, as the duo bring to life the perspective of character Mad-E from the show.

According to a report, Raftaar revealed the inspiration that led to this peppy rap song. He said that it came from the dysfunctional Jodi of Hundred consisting of Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru, who are uncanny, yet amazing together. Considering a chance to create something unusual, the rappers got pretty charged up. Talking about the song, Raftaar called the Hundred web series music a peppy number with an effortless hummable tune. The rapper also hoped that it brought some sunshine during the gloomy times.

Rapper Raftaar revealed his experience of working with Karan Wahi and Krsna as effortless. Reportedly, he could not believe that they managed to pull it off virtually. On the other hand, Krsna described how a crazy tune like Chaukanna splendidly complimented the chaos of the mad duo of Hundred. Additionally, he recalled the making of the song. Krsna said they wanted to champion a character from Hundred and make a song that people would rejoice. Revealing his expectations, the rapper said that they wanted people to get into the vibe and dance their hearts out while listening to Karan Wahi’s Chaukanna. According to Krsna, that was where the fun would lie.

Hundred web series review

Hotstar Specials’ Hundred revolves around a terminally ill lass Netra, who seeks thrills and gets hired for becoming an undercover agent for ACP Saumya, who wants a promotion. As they work together to accomplish their goals within 100 days, chaos surfaces. Directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah, and Taher Shabbir, Hundred is a family entertainer. The 8-episode series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from April 25, 2020.

