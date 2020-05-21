Anushak Sharma Shares Bhumi Pednekar & Karan Wahi's Appreciation Posts On 'Paatal Lok'

Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate Films delved into the OTT spoace with Pataal Lok. This series was released on May 15, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video and has been getting a lot of appreciation. Actor Anushka Sharma has been promoting the show on all her social media platforms and the show has managed to generate a lot of hype too. After watching the show, several celebs have given reviews on the web series. And among the people who have reviewed the series are Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Wahi. Here is all you should know about it.

Bhumi Pednekar on Paatal Lok

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram story on May 20, 2020, and shared a picture of the series and also wrote how she felt after watching the show. In her story, she wrote "So I binge watched #pataallok and it is out of the world.Everything abt the show is on point..From the performances ,dialog ues,the way it was shot, the bgm,edit ,casting like everything...Take a bow team And Ofcourse a big big shout out to @jaideepahlawat Sir matlab and the entire cast actually , I can't pick a favourite cause you all were brilliant.The series has taken Indian content generation to the next level!". After this, Anushka Sharma shared the post on her story and thanked her for her wishes by writing "Bhumi" and added hug face and kiss emoji. Take a look at it here to know more.

Karan Wahi on Paatal Lok

Like Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Wahi also took to his Instagram story on May 20, 2020, and shared a picture of the series. With the picture, Karan wrote how he felt about the show. Karan expressed "Dear Patal lok u dint let me sleep, not because u we're scary but because u were so good. binge watched. Please do urself a favour and watch this show”. After this, he thanked team Paatal Lok and said "aaphe liye round of applause" and also added clapping emojis to his post. Anushka Sharma shared Karan Wahi's story and write "Thanks ya Karan" and added a emojis to show her love. Take a look at the post here.

